David Letterman Learns How to be a Grocery Store Employee in Hilarious Video

The former 'Late Night' host put his skills to the test at a Hy-Vee store

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in the Kitchn, TODAY Digital and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 02:08PM EDT
David Letterman, Grocery store, Instagram, Hy-Vee
David Letterman Learns How to be a Grocery Store Employee. Photo:

David Letterman/ Instagram

David Letterman just proved he’s better at dishing out jokes than stocking grocery store shelves. 

The former Late Night host and Indiana native explored his retail roots at Hy-Vee by testing out a career as a grocery store worker himself. In a silly video posted to his Instagram, he practiced “stocking, sacking and sorting” while in town for the Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend. (Letterman is one of the owners of Hy-Vee's No. 45 car that competed.)

“I spent a considerable amount of my life in a grocery store in Indianapolis. And it was the last of the singular independent owned grocery stores, and I loved it and if I can give something back to the marketing community, I would like to do that,” he started out the video, and then joked, “But I don’t have all day, of course.”

After he had an employee tie his apron, he was ready for his shift. First up was organizing canned goods.

“Look at this – an open soup here,” he joked as he opened the can himself. “Woah, minestrone!” Letterman then took a sip straight from the can. “Wow, that’s good,” he quipped, offering it to a co-worker who tried it, too. 

Next up, he went behind the checkout counter and put his years of microphone-use to the test on the loud speaker. 

“Today only! Celery for Hy-Vee shoppers, absolutely free. Help yourself to the celery!” he joked as his voice echoed throughout the store. 

During his adventures through the aisles, the comedian found gum balls on the floor. “Any other grocery store, I wouldn’t eat stuff off the floor. Here, I’m very comfortable,” he said, popping a gum ball in his mouth. 

After trying out a donut at the bakery, it was time for him to bag a customer’s food. 

David Letterman
David Letterman Instagram.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Oh are you making cookies? Chocolate chip? They’re the best,” he said, while placing products into paper bags. “I’m going to put the chocolate chip in here with the cat food. Is that alright?” 

By the end of his shift, Letterman asked his temporary Hy-Vee boss how he performed, to which the employer said, “I’m going to be honest with you, Dave.”

Letterman interrupted him, saying, “Well you don’t need to be honest with me. I’m 100. Please don’t be honest with me." His superior responded with a laugh, “Then you did fantastic.”

The late night television veteran then closed off the video, saying, “This is all I got, 30 years on television.”

Letterman isn’t the only star to try their hand in the food industry recently. On Friday, Lana Del Ray worked behind the counter at Waffle House. A fan account uploaded a video on Instagram on Thursday showing the “West Coast” singer, 38, serving customers.

“Just Lana Del Rey working as a waitress at a restaurant,” the caption for lanadelreybr's Instagram post read.

In the video, the singer-songwriter could be seen “Doin’ Time” in a waitress uniform with her own custom yellow Waffle House name badge. Del Rey kept it professional — and observed health and safety rules — for her restaurant gig, wearing her hair tied back in a chic up-do.

Another Instagram post from the same fan account showed a series of photos of the singer in waitress mode — in one she reached for a coffee pot, while another showed her speaking to fans sitting in the restaurant. Del Rey also posed with two fans in other pics, grinning as her custom Waffle House name tag popped in the pictures.

Related Articles
Trader Joe's Recall
Trader Joe’s Recalls 2 Types of Cookies After Discovering That They 'May Contain Rocks'
Guy Fieri recalls when he was in a 'fatality car accident' at 19
Guy Fieri Recalls Being Falsely Accused of Drinking and Driving After a Fatal Car Accident: 'Horrific’
Wendy's rolls out new Frosty Cream Cold Brew for fans to enjoy all day long!
Wendy’s Is Selling Their New Frosty Cream Cold Brews for 99 Cents for 2 Weeks
Cher
Cher Launches Her Own Gelato Company 'Cherlato': 'This Is Real'
Blake Lively Explains Why She Created Betty Booze Even Though She Doesn't Drink
Blake Lively Admits She ‘Still’ Hosts Lemonade Stands with a Recipe That Inspired Betty Booze
Thai food blogger with Burger King The Real Meat Burger, Burger King Cheese Burger
Burger King Thailand Sells Burger with Just Meat After Viral Cheese-Only Version
Barbie Cake
Be a Doll and Make a Barbie Cake This Weekend— Here's How
dairy queen
All the Fast Food Apps That Help You Score Freebies
FOOD: Matt Damon and Emily Blunt Debate WhatÃ¢ÂÂs Better: American Food or British Food
Emily Blunt and Matt Damon Hilariously Debate Over American and British Food: Watch
Lana del rey paris - works in alabama waffle store
Lana Del Rey Works Behind Counter at Waffle House — And Has Her Own Custom Name Badge
Outback Wedge Salad
Outback Steakhouse Announces Return of Its Fan-Favorite Wedge Salad — See When It Will Be Available!
Sonic Drops a New Summer Slushes Menu Inspired by Celebrities' Orders
Sonic Drops a Summer Menu Inspired by Orders from Stars Like Kelsea Ballerini
Sweet Magnolias margarita recipe
We Tried the Official ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Margarita Recipe So You Can ‘Pour It Out’ with the Ladies for Season 3
Philana Holmes and her daughter Olivia Caraballo, 7 listen to the final witness in their case at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday May 10, 2023. Holmes and Olivia's father, Humberto Caraballo Estevez, are suing McDonald's after their daughter got second-degree burns from a scalding hot chicken nugget.
Florida Family Awarded $800,000 Against McDonald’s After Toddler Was Burned by Chicken Nuggets
Jaime Christine Major served fries from garbage south carolina
Burger King Manager Charged After Allegedly Serving French Fries That Had Been in a Trash Can
mcdonalds new pb mcflurry
McDonald's Adds a New Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry to the Menu