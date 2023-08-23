David Jacobs, ‘Dallas’ and ‘Knots Landing’ Creator, Dead at 84

The writer and producer died on Sunday, his son confirmed on Tuesday

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 01:13PM EDT
SECRETS OF MIDLAND HEIGHTS, creator/executive producer David Jacobs
David Jacobs. Photo:

Courtesy Everett Collection

David Jacobs, creator of Dallas and Knots Landing, has died at the age of 84.

Jacobs died from complications from a series of infections on Sunday at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, his son Aaron confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. The outlet also reported that the writer and producer had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Jacobs — who was born in Baltimore, Maryland in 1936 — was best known for creating the popular soap drama Dallas, which originally ran for 12 seasons from 1978 to 1991. A reboot of Dallas later arrived in 2012, airing until 2014. 

The show was born, per The Hollywood Reporter, after Jacobs worked on a movie treatment about four couples living in California and pitched it to CBS with development executive Michael Filerman at Lorimar Productions.

After the network requested a saga for their contracted actress Linda Evans, Jacobs developed a further treatment for a series he named “Untitled Linda Evans Project” — which according to the outlet, Filerman renamed "Dallas" before submitting. The show was picked up, and Dallas — as well as J.R. Ewing, played by Larry Hagman — hit TV screens.

Jacobs originally wrote the first five episodes of Dallas, according to the BBC, before he had visited the Texan city. In 2021, the writer and producer spoke about his ambition in the early days of his career. "I had this kind of arrogance I could write my way out of anything," Jacobs told Daily Beast in the 2021 interview.

David Jacobs, show creator is interviewed by Dallas radio stations at the "Dallas" DVD Launch Party
'Dallas' creator David Jacobs has died at the age of 84.

Layne Murdoch/WireImage

"From 1964 to 2004 not one year went by when I didn’t have something published, or produced. And sure, I think back on it now and wondered how the hell I did it,” he added.

Dallas became so successful that it spawned spinoff series Knots Landing, which debuted a year later. The latter series ran for 14 seasons and ended in 1993.

Jacobs began his career writing books — “Master Painters of the Renaissance” was published in 1968 — after studying art at the Maryland Institute College of Art, followed by a Master's in art history at Hunter College in New York, according to Variety.

Kevin Dobson, Donna Mills, David Jacobs, Michelle Phillips and Michele Lee speak onstage during the 7th Annual TV Land Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre
Jacobs wrote several successful shows in his career.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Following the success of Dallas, Jacobs went on to write for several other shows, including Dallas: The Early Years, Bodies of Evidence and Four Corners. He received two Emmy nominations for the '90s series Homefront, which he executive produced.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The producer also worked as an executive produced on various projects, including popular ABC series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and 2005 TV movie Knots Landing Reunion: Together Again. He also co-created the late 1980s Western series Paradise, which starred Robert Porter. 

Jacobs is survived by his wife Diana and their two children Aaron and Molly, his daughter Albyn Hall, from his previous marriage to Lynne Oliansky, and his grandchildren Georgia and Riley.

Related Articles
Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"
Priscilla Presley 'Still Can't Believe' Daughter Lisa Marie Is Dead: 'I Don't Wish This on Any Mother'
Caleb Farley #3 of the Tennessee Titans walks off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021
Tennessee Titans' Caleb Farley's Father Dead in Explosion at Family's Home: 'An Unimaginable Tragedy'
Reggie Chaney #32 of the Houston Cougars in action against the UCF Knights during the second half of a game at Fertitta Center on January 17, 2021 in Houston, Texas
U of Houston Basketball Player Reggie Chaney Dead at 23 After Helping Team to NCAA Final Four Last Year
Dr. John Warnock speaks at San Jose City Hall where he and his Adobe inc. partner Dr. Charles Geschke were being honored
Adobe Co-Founder John Warnock, Who Helped Invent PDFs, Dead at 82
Ron Cephas Jones with wife and daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones
Ron Cephas Jones' Daughter Jasmine and Her Mother Kim Pay Tribute to Their 'Beloved' After His Death at 66
Woman, 84, Who Started Skydiving Again After Husbandâs Death Halfway Towards Goal of 1,000 Jumps
Woman, 84, Who Began Skydiving Again After Husband’s Death Is Halfway Towards Goal of 1,000 Jumps
Calif. Woman Murdered, Suspect Killed After Pride Flag Dispute: Police
Calif. Woman Murdered, Suspect Killed After Pride Flag Dispute: Police
Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and More Pay Tribute to Ron Cephus Jones
Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and More Pay Tribute to Ron Cephas Jones After His Death
Ron Cephas Jones as William
Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-Winning 'This Is Us' Actor, Dead at 66
90 Day: Stakes Rise When David Plans a Proposal for Sheila but Has to Bond with Her Son First
90 Day: Stakes Rise When David Plans a Proposal for Sheila — but Has to Bond with Her Son First
Rosario Dawson attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC; Ray Stevenson attends the Ahsoka panel at Start Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 08, 2023 in London, England
Rosario Dawson Honors 'Gentle, Brilliant' Ray Stevenson 3 Months After 'Ahsoka' Costar's Death (Exclusive)
THE CAROL DUVALL SHOW 1994-2005, pictured: Carol Duvall
Carol Duvall, Crafting Pioneer and One of HGTV's Original Stars, Has Died at 97
Jonathan Van Ness Instagram
Jonathan Van Ness Reflects on Thinking They 'Destroyed' Their Life, Admits 'A Big Person Feeding That Narrative Was Me'
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis waits for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he pays a courtesy call at the latter's official residence in Tokyo April 24, 2023
Ron DeSantis’ ‘Sassy’ Press Briefing Moment Gets the Meme Treatment from LGBTQ+ Content Creators
Hall-of-Fame Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret speaks as a banner bearing his name is added to the rafters of KeyBank Cente
Buffalo Sabres Broadcaster Rick Jeanneret Dead at 81 After Multi-Organ Failures: ‘He Will Be Loved Forever’
A light plane crashed on a street in Malaysia's central Selangor state on Thursday, killing eight people on board and two motorists on the ground
10 Dead After Private Jet Crashes Onto Malaysia Highway: 'No One Survived'