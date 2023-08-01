David Hasselhoff Remembers Roommate and 'Great Friend' Paul Reubens After His Death

The 'Baywatch' star, 71, posted a throwback photo with Reubens as he wrote a tribute post on social media

Published on August 1, 2023 06:52AM EDT
David Hasselhoff attends the opening ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival; David Hasselhoff Remembers Roommate and 'Great Friend' Paul Reubens After His Death
David Hasselhoff and Paul Reubens. Photo:

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage; David Hasselhoff Twitter

David Hasselhoff is remembering his former roommate Paul Reubens.

The Baywatch star, 71, posted a black-and-white throwback photo of himself with Reubens as he praised the late actor — whose death at the age of 70 was confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday — in a tribute post on Twitter and Instagram.

“Paul Reubens was a great, great friend,” Hasselhoff wrote in his caption. “He gave me the muppets for my birthday and never forgot anyone’s birthday from our class.”

“He was in my class at CalArts and room mates!" added Hasselhoff about their time together at the California Institute of the Arts. "He was always kind to me and to everyone. He will be missed. #paulreubens #peeweeherman."

In the photo, Hasselhoff can be seen smiling next to Reubens as he's dressed as Pee-wee Herman in a suit and bow tie. A message written in pen over the photo reads, ‘To my ‘ol college buddy David aarrrrrrr! Your pal, Peewee Herman and David.’

On Monday, Reubens' rep revealed the actor had cancer for years before he died.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," a statement from Reubens’ rep to PEOPLE read. 

Hasselhoff and Reubens had a decades-long friendship prior to his death.

Peewee.com

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

The news was also confirmed on Reubens' official Instagram page.

Director Tim Burton was among those to pay tribute to Reubens. The pair first worked together when the actor introduced Pee-wee Herman on film in 1985’s Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, which Burton directed. 

"I’ll never forget how Paul helped me at the beginning of my career," Burton, 64, wrote in an Instagram post, which stated that he was “shocked and saddened” at the news of Reubens' death.

"It would not have happened without his support,“ he added. “He was a great artist. I’ll miss him.”

Actor Joe Manganiello, who appeared with Reubens in the 2016 film Pee-Wee's Big Holiday, also posted a tribute. “It’s so hard to say goodbye when you know you’ll never see someone again who meant so much to you,” he wrote on Instagram. 

“Someone who believed in you, and fought for you, and saw things in you that most people didn’t. Everyone should be so lucky to have a friend like that. Well, I did, and today I have to say goodbye.”

