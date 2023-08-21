David Harbour's stepdaughter was "The Lucky One" when they attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

In a new interview with reporter Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Stranger Things star recalled taking one of his stepdaughter's to Minneapolis for Swift's concert earlier this summer — where the Grammy winner wrote her a "handwritten letter" and waved to her on stage.

Harbour, 48, was reminiscing about taking stepdaughters Ethel, 11, and Marnie Cooper, 10 (whom his wife, Lily Allen, shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper) to a screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May and earning "brownie points" for the outing. "Not as many brownie points as I got taking the stepdaughter to Taylor Swift, though," he told Horowitz.

David Harbour and Taylor Swift. Dia Dipasupil/Getty, Kevin Mazur/Getty

The actor noted that he called in "a lot of favors" to attend Swift's concert. "You know, normally the great thing about being a beloved character on Stranger Things is I can call up Madison Square Garden and get courtside [tickets] to the Knicks," he said, revealing it's much harder to see the 33-year-old "Karma" performer.

"It was pretty extraordinary, though," continued Harbour, explaining that he appreciated attending the concert in a "real music town" like Minneapolis. "People are really there to see the concert rather than, like, Instagram the concert. So, it was a perfect place to see it."

He recalled telling his stepdaughter before the show that he'd asked someone about the possibility of meeting Swift at the concert: "I said something like, you know, ‘If there’s an opportunity to say hello…’ But I’m also very conscious, ‘cause a lot of times people want to meet me, and it can be very difficult.”

David Harbour and stepdaughters Ethel Mary (L) and Marnie Rose (R). Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Harbour was informed that Swift was "leaving on a plane" directly after the performance, so he'd accepted that she wouldn't be able to greet them. But she didn't leave them hanging. "We sat there for about 30 minutes of the opener, and then a woman came out with a letter, and it was, you know, addressed to me and my stepdaughter, and it was a handwritten letter on a particular stationary.”

The note was written directly by Swift, and Harbour said, "I’ve never seen my stepdaughter speechless."

Lily Allen and David Harbour. Arturo Holmes/WireImage

While they didn't get to speak directly with the "Lavender Haze" musician, she made sure they got a shout-out during the show. "She did say in the letter at one point, ‘I’ll give you a wave from the stage,’ and at one point, during the beginning of one of her numbers, she did turn to our little booth and [wave]," he recalled.

In addition to the special moment, Harbour was quite impressed with Swift's concert. "Yeah, seeing her perform for three-and-a-half hours… It’s like 45 songs. She barely leaves the stage. I don’t know when she pees. It’s ridiculous. She’s a force of nature," he said.