David Harbour Says Taylor Swift Wrote 'Handwritten Letter' to His Stepdaughter — and Left Her 'Speechless'

The 'Stranger Things' actor recalled calling in "a lot of favors" to take his stepdaughter to see Swift's Eras Tour in Minneapolis

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 21, 2023 04:11PM EDT

David Harbour's stepdaughter was "The Lucky One" when they attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

In a new interview with reporter Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Stranger Things star recalled taking one of his stepdaughter's to Minneapolis for Swift's concert earlier this summer — where the Grammy winner wrote her a "handwritten letter" and waved to her on stage.

Harbour, 48, was reminiscing about taking stepdaughters Ethel, 11, and Marnie Cooper, 10 (whom his wife, Lily Allen, shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper) to a screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May and earning "brownie points" for the outing. "Not as many brownie points as I got taking the stepdaughter to Taylor Swift, though," he told Horowitz.

Taylor Swift Wrote David Harbour's Stepdaughter a Note After Eras Tour Show
David Harbour and Taylor Swift.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty, Kevin Mazur/Getty

The actor noted that he called in "a lot of favors" to attend Swift's concert. "You know, normally the great thing about being a beloved character on Stranger Things is I can call up Madison Square Garden and get courtside [tickets] to the Knicks," he said, revealing it's much harder to see the 33-year-old "Karma" performer.

"It was pretty extraordinary, though," continued Harbour, explaining that he appreciated attending the concert in a "real music town" like Minneapolis. "People are really there to see the concert rather than, like, Instagram the concert. So, it was a perfect place to see it."

He recalled telling his stepdaughter before the show that he'd asked someone about the possibility of meeting Swift at the concert: "I said something like, you know, ‘If there’s an opportunity to say hello…’ But I’m also very conscious, ‘cause a lot of times people want to meet me, and it can be very difficult.”

David Harbour (C) and guests attend a special screening of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 03, 2023
David Harbour and stepdaughters Ethel Mary (L) and Marnie Rose (R).

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Harbour was informed that Swift was "leaving on a plane" directly after the performance, so he'd accepted that she wouldn't be able to greet them. But she didn't leave them hanging. "We sat there for about 30 minutes of the opener, and then a woman came out with a letter, and it was, you know, addressed to me and my stepdaughter, and it was a handwritten letter on a particular stationary.” 

The note was written directly by Swift, and Harbour said, "I’ve never seen my stepdaughter speechless."

Lily Allen and David Harbour attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Premiere at Netflix
Lily Allen and David Harbour.

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

While they didn't get to speak directly with the "Lavender Haze" musician, she made sure they got a shout-out during the show. "She did say in the letter at one point, ‘I’ll give you a wave from the stage,’ and at one point, during the beginning of one of her numbers, she did turn to our little booth and [wave]," he recalled.

In addition to the special moment, Harbour was quite impressed with Swift's concert. "Yeah, seeing her perform for three-and-a-half hours… It’s like 45 songs. She barely leaves the stage. I don’t know when she pees. It’s ridiculous. She’s a force of nature," he said.

Related Articles
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Celebrates 8th Anniversary of Her First Song 'New Love': '19 Year Old Me Would Be Very Happy'
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live
Jonas Brothers Get Emotional as They Dedicate Song 'Little Bird' to Late Daughter of Toronto Concertgoer
Lana del rey paris - works in alabama waffle store
Lana Del Rey Announces Limited Run of Fall U.S. Tour Dates
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake Catches Copy of His Book Fan Throws at Him on Stage: 'You're Lucky I'm Quick'
Taylor Swift Attends Jack Antonoff's Wedding to Margaret Qualley: Inside Their Musical Friendship
Taylor Swift Attends Jack Antonoff's Wedding to Margaret Qualley: Inside Their Musical Friendship
Taylor Swift, Quest love and Trevor Noah
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Channing Tatum and More Join Questlove for Game Night
Malu Byrne and David Byrne attend the BAM Gala 2023
David Byrne Gives Rare Insight into the 'Joy' of His Relationship with Daughter Malu (Exclusive)
Music icons Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran were spotted enjoying a pleasant dinner together at the trendy Zero Bond restaurant.
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Step Out for Dinner Together at Zero Bond in New York City
Jack Antonoff attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Jack Antonoff Says Taylor Swift Was the First Person to Recognize Him as a Producer
AJ McLean attends the We The Best Foundation Golf Classic VIP Reception at The Swan on July 19, 2023
AJ McLean Talks 'Rebirth' of the Backstreet Boys and the Band Rocking Cancún in 2024 (Exclusive)
Pink P!nk iHeartRadio 03 27 23 Britney Spears Once Upon a Time In Hollywood 07 22 19
Pink Shows Support for Britney Spears by Changing Lyrics of Hit Song: 'Sweet Britney Spears'
Maggie Rogers arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, ane Fonda attends the premiere of "Book Club: The Next Chapter"
Maggie Rogers Reacts to Jane Fonda's Fangirling: 'Wanna Drink Martinis and Talk About Environmental Policy?'
Max Weinberg and Bruce Springsteen perform at Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Bruce Springsteen Postpones Philadelphia Shows Due to 'Being Taken Ill'
Lily Allen seen leaving the Duke of York's Theatre after her performance in "The Pillowman" on August 08, 2023
Lily Allen Says Her Dad Thought She 'Went Missing,' Called the Cops When She Lost Her Virginity at 12
Nick Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Five Albums, One Night
Nick Jonas Falls into a Hole Onstage While Singing 'Sail Away' During Jonas Brothers Concert
Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during the 2019 Forecastle Festival at Louisville Waterfront Park on July 12, 2019
The Killers Apologize for Bringing a Russian Fan Onstage in Georgia