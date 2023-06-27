Meet Your New Superman and Lois Lane! David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan Cast in Latest Movie Reboot

The big screen has a new Superman: David Corenswet.

The Pearl actor, 29, will play the superhero, aka Clark Kent in James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane.

Gunn confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, "Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people)."

Brosnahan, 32, addressed casting rumors last month when asked about them on The View, saying she would be excited to play the part.

"It would be extraordinary," she said at the time. "I grew up watching Lois Lane, this incredibly talented journalist who is far from a damsel in destress. And I would jump at the chance if it arose."

Henry Cavill in Man of Steel (2013). Warner Bros

Corenswet, who starred in Netflix's Hollywood series, joins a long list of actors to play the immensely popular comic book character, including Kirk Alyn, George Reeves, Christopher Reeve and Brandon Routh. Henry Cavill starred in four DC Extended Universe films as the Man of Steel, starting with the 2013 film of the same name.

Cavill, 40, last appeared as the character in a cameo at the end of the 2022 movie Black Adam, and he said in October that he would return as Superman in DC movies moving forward.

In December, however, Cavill confirmed that he would no longer play the big-screen superhero. In his Instagram post at the time, he said he has "respect" for DC Studios co-CEO Gunn and Peter Safran's decision not to bring him back, writing, "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

James Gunn. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cavill wrote to his fans, "We can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember .... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there!"

Gunn wrote in a series of Twitter posts at the time that a future Superman movie he has been writing "for a while" will center around "an earlier part of Superman's life," creating a need for a new actor for the role.

In April, the director teased to Variety what he was looking for in the actor who will portray his Superman.

"The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he's also an alien," he said. "It's gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug."