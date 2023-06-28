Lifestyle Food David Chang Cooks Salmon with Just a Clothing Steamer in 30 Minutes on New Show — Watch Get a first look at David Chang's new Hulu show 'Secret Chef,' premiering on June 29 By Kimberlee Speakman Kimberlee Speakman Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 28, 2023 03:42PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Get a first look at Hulu's Secret Chef Chef David Chang makes the seemingly impossible, possible. In an exclusive clip from the upcoming Hulu show Secret Chef (premiering June 29), David Chang, who is an executive producer on the show, got to show off a unique skill: cooking with a clothing steamer. In the video above, the Momofuku Restaurant Group founder heads to the kitchen to put together a steamed salmon meal. The demonstration came about after a contestant named Poonam Ribadia struggled with an earlier challenge to make a dish using the clothing steamer as her only heat source. David Chang on Hulu's 'Secret Chef'. Jim Fiscus/Hulu "I wish I had done a fish but fish is a little risky," says Ribadia. Chang can be seen cooking the dish by putting the salmon fillets in a sealed plastic bag connected to the steamer. He says he did it in "a little under 30 minutes." He eventually exits the kitchen to present the dish to Ribadia, who was seated with her fellow contestants. Chefs competing on Hulu's 'Secret Chef'. Hulu ‘Silos Baking Competition’ Crowns First Season’s Winner — Get the Winning Recipe Now Available at Joanna Gaines’ Bakery (Exclusive) “I wanted to show you that,” Chang says as he sets down the platter in front of her on the table. A surprised Ribadia asks in the confessional, “Did David Chang just make me a personal f—-ing salmon to try?” Selena Gomez Collaborated with Our Place on 2 Fresh New Colors and a Serious Design Upgrade for the Always Pan The kitchens on Hulu's 'Secret Chef'. Hulu “Because I saw how triggered you were by this thing,” Chang explains to her. “I’ve never made it before like this but it’s just a Cantonese-style sauce with wine and whatever leftover stuff you had in the fridge. Enjoy.” Ribadia appears to be wowed by the meal as she eats it. “This is perfection,” she says, describing the meal in a confessional. “The beautiful garnish on the top, those mushrooms.” “I could eat that everyday. David can you please send me the recipes so I can actually do this at home. I’m buying the steamer,” she laughs. The new food competition brings in ten contestants from all walks of life – from professional chefs and home cooks to social media influencers — in order to perform cooking challenges in a secret underground kitchen labyrinth connected by a series of conveyor belts, according to the show’s synopsis. Instead of judges, the contestants will rate each other's final dishes in blind taste tests. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. All 10 episodes of Secret Chef drop on Hulu on June 29.