David Chang Cooks Salmon with Just a Clothing Steamer in 30 Minutes on New Show — Watch

Published on June 28, 2023 03:42PM EDT
Chef David Chang makes the seemingly impossible, possible.

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming Hulu show Secret Chef (premiering June 29), David Chang, who is an executive producer on the show, got to show off a unique skill: cooking with a clothing steamer.

In the video above, the Momofuku Restaurant Group founder heads to the kitchen to put together a steamed salmon meal. The demonstration came about after a contestant named Poonam Ribadia struggled with an earlier challenge to make a dish using the clothing steamer as her only heat source.

David Chang, Secret Chef
David Chang on Hulu's 'Secret Chef'.

Jim Fiscus/Hulu

"I wish I had done a fish but fish is a little risky," says Ribadia.

Chang can be seen cooking the dish by putting the salmon fillets in a sealed plastic bag connected to the steamer. He says he did it in "a little under 30 minutes."

He eventually exits the kitchen to present the dish to Ribadia, who was seated with her fellow contestants.

Secret Chef - Hulu
Chefs competing on Hulu's 'Secret Chef'.

Hulu

“I wanted to show you that,” Chang says as he sets down the platter in front of her on the table.

A surprised Ribadia asks in the confessional, “Did David Chang just make me a personal f—-ing salmon to try?”

Secret Chef - Hulu
The kitchens on Hulu's 'Secret Chef'.

Hulu

“Because I saw how triggered you were by this thing,” Chang explains to her. “I’ve never made it before like this but it’s just a Cantonese-style sauce with wine and whatever leftover stuff you had in the fridge. Enjoy.”

Ribadia appears to be wowed by the meal as she eats it. “This is perfection,” she says, describing the meal in a confessional. “The beautiful garnish on the top, those mushrooms.”

“I could eat that everyday. David can you please send me the recipes so I can actually do this at home. I’m buying the steamer,” she laughs.

The new food competition brings in ten contestants from all walks of life – from professional chefs and home cooks to social media influencers — in order to perform cooking challenges in a secret underground kitchen labyrinth connected by a series of conveyor belts, according to the show’s synopsis. Instead of judges, the contestants will rate each other's final dishes in blind taste tests.

All 10 episodes of Secret Chef drop on Hulu on June 29.

