David Bowie's Daughter, Lexi Jones, Shares Throwback Video Dancing with Late Dad: 'Forever Sunshine'

Lexi Jones is remembering a sweet childhood moment she shared with late dad David Bowie, who died from cancer at 69 in 2016

Published on June 7, 2023 12:25 PM
David Bowie and daughter Lexi. Photo:

Instagram/_p0odle_

David Bowie's daughter keeps him alive in her heart.

The music legend's daughter Alexandria "Lexi" Jones, 22, shared a sweet throwback video on Tuesday where she dances to nursery rhymes with her rocker dad at home as mom Iman records.

"My forever sunshine ❤️," she captioned the video, where she's a little girl dancing around the living room with her dad, dressed down from his stage persona and in the moment with his little girl.

Bowie welcomed his daughter in August 2000 with Iman, to whom he was married from 1992 until his death from liver cancer at age 69 in 2016. He's also father to Duncan Jones, 51, with ex-wife Angie Bowie

Iman previously revealed to PEOPLE what she told Lexi when asked if she'd ever marry again: "I said 'No, I will not.' I still feel married. Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said, 'No, he's not my late husband. He's my husband.'"

"I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets. So in that way he is ever present," Iman said, adding: "Through my memory, my love lives."

In January, Lexi marked seven years since her father's death by sharing an old video where plays on a piano with her.

"7 years ago today. I miss you ❤️."

