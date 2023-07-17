'Emotional' David Beckham Welcomes Lionel Messi to His Inter Miami FC Team: 'Truly a Dream'

Lionel Messi is officially a member of Inter Miami FC — and for David Beckham, it’s a “dream come true”!

On a soggy Sunday at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, the retired soccer star and co-owner of the MLS team introduced Messi to a sold-out crowd.

"Ten years ago, I started my journey to build a new MLS team," Beckham, 48, said, per ESPN. "I said then, I dreamt of bringing the best players in the world to South Florida and to the great city of Miami. Players who shared our ambition to grow soccer in this country ... We are so happy that you are all here to celebrate this incredible moment.”

He added, "So please forgive me for feeling a little bit emotional tonight. It truly is a dream come true to welcome Lionel Messi to Inter Miami ... Bienvenido a La Familia."

To fans’ delight, the 36-year-old Messi then thanked the crowd — some of whom waited two hours in a rain delay.

"I am very happy to have chosen to come to this city with my family, to have chosen this project, and I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy it very much," Messi said. "We are going to have a good time, and great things are going to happen. Thank you very much, thank you all for this day.

He added, "I can't wait to start training to compete. I feel the same desire I've always had to compete, to really want to win and to help it [Miami] continue to grow."

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty

The event marked Messi’s official entry into U.S. competition.

Last month, the soccer superstar announced his decision to move stateside to play with the MLS team.

"I have made the decision that I am going to Miami," Messi said. "I still don't have it agreed upon 100% and a few things are needed, but well, we decided to continue my path there."

"After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way and to enjoy the day to day more. Obviously, with the same responsibility and desire to play well and do things well as always. But in a calmer way."

The iconic forward bought a home in Miami in 2021, and frequently vacations there with his family, CBS Sports reports.

After winning his first World Cup in January, the legend clarified that he wouldn’t retire from international soccer.

Speaking to TyC Sports after the team's win, Messi explained, "I won the Copa America and the World Cup quickly. I love what I do, being in the national team, and I want to continue living a few more games being world champion.

Messi is set to make his debut for his new team on July 21, according to ESPN.

