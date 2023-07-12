Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Daughter Harper's 12th Birthday with Disney World Trip

The Beckhams visited the happiest place on Earth for their daughter's birthday

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on July 12, 2023 10:53AM EDT
harper beckhams birthday
Photo:

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Victoria and David Beckham's daughter is growing up!

On Tuesday, the singer, 49, posted a tribute to her daughter Harper on her 12th birthday on Instagram, showcasing photos of the family's recent trip to Disney World.

In the carousel of photos, Harper wears pink and white spotted Mickey Mouse ears and smiles in between her parents, poses alone and hugs her dad David, 48.

"So nice of Harper Seven to take us to @waltdisneyworld to celebrate her birthday!!" Victoria jokingly captioned the series. "Not sure who had more fun ?!! 🤩 😂."

"(I'm super into these sparkly ears fyi!) kisses @davidbeckham we love you so much #HarperSeven 💕💕💕💕."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Monday evening, Victoria shared a photo to her Instagram Story of Harper blowing out her birthday candles. "Big dreams and wishes x," she wrote across the photo. "You deserve them all! We love you so much Harper Seven."

The Beckhams share four kids together: sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18, as well as daughter Harper.

This isn't the first celebration for Harper's 12th birthday. Earlier, Victoria and David posted photos from Harper's trip to the Prada Caffè in Harrods department store in London.

“Harper Seven is 12!! (almost) @Prada party for Harper Seven💕CHIC!!, “ Victoria wrote on Instagram as she shared a series of snaps from the elegant party. She tagged David and sons Romeo and Cruz Beckham, who also joined them for the festivities.

David also posted several photos from his daughter's birthday bash. “@harrods Start of the birthday celebrations HarperSeven @prada,” he wrote one snap. "My Birthday Girl" he captioned another photo of himself with the preteen.

harper beckhams birthday

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Earlier this year, Victoria spoke with The Times and revealed that Harper had inherited her mother's passion for fashion and makeup. “So when I’m out looking for the perfect contour — usually with Harper, who’s obsessed with makeup,” the singer told The Times. 

Although Victoria shared that Harper isn’t allowed out of the house wearing makeup, she said that “she’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She’s good at doing it very naturally.” 

“Going to Space NK [a British beauty retailer] is her favorite treat after school. If she’s doing well in a test I’ll take her to the one down the road — it’s her favorite thing," added Victoria. "She’s obsessed."

Related Articles
Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Harper's 12th Birthday with 'Chic' Prada Party
Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Harper's 12th Birthday with 'Chic' Prada Party
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023
Victoria and David Beckham Only Have Eyes for Each Other in Sweet Moment at Jacquemus Show
Victoria Beckham Family
Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Family Photos from Elton John Concert: 'Back Together Again'
Harper Beckham; Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham Says Daughter Harper, 11, Is 'Good' at Contouring: She's 'Obsessed with Makeup'
Harper Victoria David Beckham
David Beckham Cooks Burritos with Daughter Harper to Celebrate Eva Longoria's New 'Flamin' Hot' Movie
Victoria Beckham david bekham
Victoria Beckham and Kids Celebrate David Beckham on Father's Day: 'Our Everything'
Victoria Beckham Wishes David a Happy Birthday with Underwear pic
Victoria Beckham Shares Photo of Husband David in Wet Underwear for His Birthday: 'You're Welcome'
Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Photos of Her Family Bonding: 'I Love You All So Much'
Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Photos of Her Family Bonding: 'I Love You All So Much'
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids
Victoria and David Beckham Twin in Denim
Victoria Beckham Teases Husband David After Twinning in Head-to-Toe Denim: 'I Got Dressed First'
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's Relationship Timeline
Victoria Beckham's tropical birthday getaway with David and her family
Victoria Beckham Hilariously Falls Off Paddle Board During Fun-Filled Birthday Getaway with Family — See the Photos
David Beckham/Instagram
David and Victoria Beckham Pose with All Four of Their Kids as They Celebrate Easter: Photos
David and Victoria Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at Two Temple Place on January 6, 2019 in London, England.
David Beckham Pays Sweet 49th Birthday Tribute to 'Most Amazing Wife' Victoria Beckham
Emma Stone Discovers the Magic at Walt Disney World Resort
Emma Stone Hangs with Mickey at Magic Kingdom, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Victoria Beckham, family
Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Family Photo at Paris Fashion Show: 'Couldn't Do it Without You'