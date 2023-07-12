Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Daughter Harper's 12th Birthday with Disney World Trip

Victoria and David Beckham's daughter is growing up!

On Tuesday, the singer, 49, posted a tribute to her daughter Harper on her 12th birthday on Instagram, showcasing photos of the family's recent trip to Disney World.

In the carousel of photos, Harper wears pink and white spotted Mickey Mouse ears and smiles in between her parents, poses alone and hugs her dad David, 48.

"So nice of Harper Seven to take us to @waltdisneyworld to celebrate her birthday!!" Victoria jokingly captioned the series. "Not sure who had more fun ?!! 🤩 😂."

"(I'm super into these sparkly ears fyi!) kisses @davidbeckham we love you so much #HarperSeven 💕💕💕💕."

On Monday evening, Victoria shared a photo to her Instagram Story of Harper blowing out her birthday candles. "Big dreams and wishes x," she wrote across the photo. "You deserve them all! We love you so much Harper Seven."

The Beckhams share four kids together: sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18, as well as daughter Harper.

This isn't the first celebration for Harper's 12th birthday. Earlier, Victoria and David posted photos from Harper's trip to the Prada Caffè in Harrods department store in London.

“Harper Seven is 12!! (almost) @Prada party for Harper Seven💕CHIC!!, “ Victoria wrote on Instagram as she shared a series of snaps from the elegant party. She tagged David and sons Romeo and Cruz Beckham, who also joined them for the festivities.

David also posted several photos from his daughter's birthday bash. “@harrods Start of the birthday celebrations HarperSeven @prada,” he wrote one snap. "My Birthday Girl" he captioned another photo of himself with the preteen.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Earlier this year, Victoria spoke with The Times and revealed that Harper had inherited her mother's passion for fashion and makeup. “So when I’m out looking for the perfect contour — usually with Harper, who’s obsessed with makeup,” the singer told The Times.

Although Victoria shared that Harper isn’t allowed out of the house wearing makeup, she said that “she’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She’s good at doing it very naturally.”

“Going to Space NK [a British beauty retailer] is her favorite treat after school. If she’s doing well in a test I’ll take her to the one down the road — it’s her favorite thing," added Victoria. "She’s obsessed."