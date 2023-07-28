David and Victoria Beckham Step Out for Dinner with Lionel Messi at Bad Bunny's Restaurant

Now this is how you kick off a weekend.

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham dined out on Thursday with newly-minted Inter Miami CF star Lionel Messi at Miami’s Gekkō. The hot spot is co-owned by Bad Bunny and restaurateur David Grutman.



In an Instagram posted on Friday, Victoria shared snaps from the night, including a group shot featuring the Beckhams, Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, David and wife Isabela Grutman, and Inter Miami teammate Sergio Busquets and girlfriend Elena Galera, as well as Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas and his wife Aleyda Mas.

Another pic from Victoria's Instagram showed her husband, Busquets and Messi, all of them facing the camera and smiling.

The star-studded group was seen dining together and then leaving at the same time late Thursday evening where they were greeted by fans and paparazzi surrounding the restaurant.

Located in Miami’s Brickell area, Gekkō (Japanese for “moonlight”) was established by Bad Bunny and Grutman in summer 2022. The Japanese steakhouse has a U-shaped sushi bar, velvet-draped booths and art installations — including a dragon mural overlooking the dining room.

Gekkō’s menu combines aspects of a traditional steakhouse with Japanese cuisine—including raw offerings of sushi and sashimi. One of the menu’s highlights is Bad Bunny’s favorite lobster fried rice along with olive-fed filet mignon and chilled oysters with watermelon granita.

Bad Bunny, who hails from Puerto Rico, said he chose to launch his first restaurant in Miami because "the culture reminds me of home."

Aside from Messi and the Beckhams, several celebs were previously spotted at the restaurant, including Eva Longoria, Kaia Gerber, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, J Balvin, Lil Wayne, Derek Jeter, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Meanwhile, Messi, who won the 2022 World Cup playing for Argentina and recently signed with Inter Miami, joined forces with Hard Rock on a new sandwich called “Made For You by Leo Messi." It has thinly pounded chicken cutlets with melted provolone cheese, an herbed aioli, fresh arugula and tomatoes.

In a statement, the star said of the sandwich: “I can't wait for my fans all over the world to get a taste of one of my childhood favorites that still makes me feel at home, wherever in the world I am.”

