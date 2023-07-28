David and Victoria Beckham Step Out for Dinner with Lionel Messi at Bad Bunny's Restaurant

The power couple and the Inter Miami CF star enjoyed a casual night out with friends at Miami’s Gekkō

By
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
and
Linda Marx
Linda Marx

Linda Marx is a writer and reporter for PEOPLE in the areas of entertainment, politics, sports, fashion, travel, design, human interest, lifestyle and art. She has been writing about these topics for more than 20 years.

Updated on July 28, 2023 05:23PM EDT
David Beckham, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi at Gekkō.
David Beckham, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi at Gekkō. Photo:

victoria beckham/instagram

Now this is how you kick off a weekend.

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham dined out on Thursday with newly-minted Inter Miami CF star Lionel Messi at Miami’s Gekkō. The hot spot is co-owned by Bad Bunny and restaurateur David Grutman.

In an Instagram posted on Friday, Victoria shared snaps from the night, including a group shot featuring the Beckhams, Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, David and wife Isabela Grutman, and Inter Miami teammate Sergio Busquets and girlfriend Elena Galera, as well as Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas and his wife Aleyda Mas. 

Another pic from Victoria's Instagram showed her husband, Busquets and Messi, all of them facing the camera and smiling.

The star-studded group was seen dining together and then leaving at the same time late Thursday evening where they were greeted by fans and paparazzi surrounding the restaurant. 

David and Victoria Beckham Step Out for Dinner with Lionel Messi At Bad Bunny's Restaurant
David and Victoria Beckham, Lionel Messi and friends at Gekkō in Miami.

victoria beckham/instagram

Located in Miami’s Brickell area, Gekkō (Japanese for “moonlight”) was established by Bad Bunny and Grutman in summer 2022. The Japanese steakhouse has a U-shaped sushi bar, velvet-draped booths and art installations — including a dragon mural overlooking the dining room. 

Gekkō’s menu combines aspects of a traditional steakhouse with Japanese cuisine—including raw offerings of sushi and sashimi. One of the menu’s highlights is Bad Bunny’s favorite lobster fried rice along with olive-fed filet mignon and chilled oysters with watermelon granita.

Bad Bunny, who hails from Puerto Rico, said he chose to launch his first restaurant in Miami because  "the culture reminds me of home." 

Bad Bunny, Gekko Interiors
Bad Bunny's restaurant Gekko is a Miami hot spot.

James Devaney/GC Images, Michael Stavaridis


Aside from Messi and the Beckhams, several celebs were previously spotted at the restaurant, including  Eva Longoria, Kaia Gerber, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, J Balvin, Lil Wayne, Derek Jeter, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Meanwhile, Messi, who won the 2022 World Cup playing for Argentina and recently signed with Inter Miami, joined forces with Hard Rock on a new sandwich called “Made For You by Leo Messi." It has thinly pounded chicken cutlets with melted provolone cheese, an herbed aioli, fresh arugula and tomatoes. 

In a statement, the star said of the sandwich: “I can't wait for my fans all over the world to get a taste of one of my childhood favorites that still makes me feel at home, wherever in the world I am.”

