David Beckham Teases Tom Brady as the NFL Star Vacations on a Yacht with Leonardo DiCaprio and Friends

David Beckham is happy to poke fun at his pal Tom Brady on social media.

The retired soccer player, 48, left a playful comment on an Instagram photo of Brady, 45, after the former quarterback hung out with entrepreneur David Grutman on a yacht in Sardinia, Italy.

"Tom looks a little bored to be honest," Beckham wrote on the post. He also tagged Grutman and Brady and added laughing and yawning emojis in his comment.

The retired NFL star and Grutman, who owns several Miami-based restaurants and night clubs, enjoyed a sunny day on the yacht with friends, including actor Leonardo DiCaprio — notably another ex of Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Getty; David Grutman/Instagram

Brady joined Beckham in poking fun at the photo of himself and Grutman in the comments. "I’m ready for my hospitality internship," he wrote, adding several laughing emojis.

Now that the father-of-three is retired and single, he's been soaking up the sun worldwide.

On May 2, Brady was spotted on the golf course at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles while his ex-wife Bündchen attended the Met Gala in New York City.

And in April, the quarterback invited friends — like his former receivers Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman — and family to a private beach getaway to celebrate his retirement.

"Grateful to have the chance to celebrate such an amazing life on and off the field with friends and family," the former NFL quarterback wrote on Instagram.

The video shows Brady and several of his NFL friends hitting the golf course and playing football on the beach, followed by epic shots of the party guests dancing and celebrating the legendary athlete's career on the field.

