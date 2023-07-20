David Beckham Meets Marc Anthony's 4-Week-Old Baby in the Hospital in Sweet Photo: 'Tío David'

The "You Sang to Me" welcomed his first baby with wife Nadia Ferreira in June

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 20, 2023 01:00PM EDT
marc anthony's baby meets david beckham
Photo:

Scott Dudelson/GettyTwitter/MarcAnthony

Marc Anthony's newborn baby is getting all the love.

On Wednesday, the Latin pop singer, 54, shared a sweet photo to his Instagram of his 4-week-old baby meeting his longtime friend David Beckham, 48. In the picture, the soccer star kisses Anthony's baby's foot while the infant rests on a hospital bed.

"Tío David nos vino a visitar. Que bendición," Anthony captioned the image, which translates to "Uncle David came to visit us. What a blessing."

Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira welcomed their first baby together in June, announcing the news on Instagram on Father's Day. Alongside a black-and-white photo of the newborn in Anthony's arms, the singer wrote in both English and Spanish, "God's timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day ♥️. "

Ferreira, 24, previously shared photos from her intimate baby shower with her friends and family while on a yacht. "Una tarde especial celebrando la llegada de mi baby 🤍 Gracias por tan bella sorpresa 💫 Baby Muñiz Ferreira!!," she captioned the Instagram post in Spanish, which translates to "A special afternoon celebrating the arrival of my baby. Thank you for such a beautiful surprise. Baby Muñiz Ferreira!!"

The "I Need to Know" singer is also dad to 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Lopez. Anthony also shares sons Ryan Adrian, 19, and Cristian Marcus, 22, with ex Dayanara Torres, as well as Chase, 27, and Ariana, 28, with Debbie Rosado.

Anthony and Beckham are longtime friends, with the athlete serving as one of the pop icon's best men in his wedding to Ferreira.

In February, Anthony and Ferreira stepped out at Univision's Premio Lo Nuestro award show in Miami, which marked their first red-carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy on Valentine's Day.

Later that night, Anthony won an award for tropical album of the year for Pa'llá voy and kissed his wife and then her bump before heading to the stage.

The singer later posted a photo of Ferreira holding the award in front of her bump as he snapped a shot on his cell phone backstage at the Miami-Dade Arena.

"Baby is happy too!" he wrote in the sweet post.

