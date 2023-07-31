David Beckham Lets Daughter Harper, 12, Do His Makeup: 'Needed a Little Powder and Contouring'

The dad of four referred to his daughter as his "little makeup artist" while sharing the adorable moment on Instagram

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 09:55PM EDT
David Beckham and daughter, Harper
Photo:

David Beckham/ Instagram

David Beckham has his own "little makeup artist."

In an adorable Instagram post on Monday, the former soccer payer, 48, credited his 12-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with his wife Victoria Beckham, 49, as the person who makes sure he has enough powder and contouring.

"Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring (not sure what that means but I looked better what ever it was) my little makeup artist  @victoriabeckham," he wrote as the caption of the sweet father-daughter moment which was praised by many of his 81.6 million Instagram followers in the comment section.

"Love ❤️ her and the way you are with her! 🥰," one Instagram user wrote. Another fan commented, "Blend it like Beckham 😌."

Victoria and David are also parents to sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18.

The post was shared a few days after Harper joined her mom and brother Cruz to support their dad at Inter Miami’s game against Cruz Azul.

David, Victoria, Cruz, and Harper

Victoria Beckham/ Instagram

The retired soccer star is an Inter Miami co-owner and was celebrated by his family in an Instagram post on Victoria's page after the team's latest win. "I just can’t express how proud of @davidbeckham I am. Wow! What a night in Miami!! @cruzbeckham #harperseven," Victoria wrote.

July has been a big month for Harper. She celebrated turning 12 years old with a trip to the Prada Caffè in Harrods department store in London and a visit to Walt Disney World.

David also celebrated Harper by sharing an Instagram video filled with precious moments shared between the two alongside the caption, "Happy Birthday my pretty lady keep being beautiful inside and out... You are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for... Daddy loves you... #HarperSeven @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

While Harper isn't on social media, Victoria shared in a previous interview with Vogue Australia that she and her husband worry about how body shaming has erupted on social media and how that might impact Harper as she grows older.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]," the fashion designer said in early July. Victoria added that Harper is "at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."

Related Articles
Alicia Keys' son, Genesis, guards her at concert
Alicia Keys’ 8-Year-Old Son Stands Guard at Concert Amid Rampant Crowd Misbehavior
Chalkboard Baby Name Meme Mom Reveals Daughter Laikynn Is Now 11 in Update Video: 'My First Viral Photo'
Mom Who Went Viral for Unusual Baby Name Ideas Reveals Daughter Laikynn Is Now 11 in Update Video
Tori Roloff Instagram Stories
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photo of All Three of Her Kids Enjoying a Morning at the Park Together
Mandy Moore posts pic of son eating oatmeal
Mandy Moore Calls Son Gus a 'Champ' as He Braves 'Crazy Rash' on His Legs, Feet and Arms
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Leaps Into Mom's Arms as She Picks Her Up from Sleepaway Summer Camp
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Leaps Into Mom's Arms as She Picks Her Up from Sleepaway Camp
Alex Morgan Is Joined By Daughter Charlie, 3, in New Zealand at Women's World Cup: 'My Heart Is Full'
Alex Morgan Is Joined by Daughter Charlie, 3, in New Zealand at Women's World Cup: 'My Heart Is Full'
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughters, Ivey and Maddie, Make Cameo in 'Zoey 102':
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughters, Ivey and Maddie, Make Cameo in 'Zoey 102': 'Two Worlds Collide'
Tom Brady and Daughter Vivian Marvel at Elephants and Zebras on Safari: 'True Love'
Tom Brady and Daughter Vivian Marvel at Elephants and Zebras on Father-Daughter Safari: 'True Love'
Blue Ivy, 11, Proudly Represents New York During Mom BeyoncÃ©'s Concert
Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Proudly Represents New York with Shirt During Beyoncé's Concert — See Her Look!
Tristan Thompson Celebrates Son Tatum's 1st Birthday with Rare Photos: 'So Blessed to Be Your DaDa'
Tristan Thompson Celebrates Son Tatum's 1st Birthday with Rare Photos: 'So Blessed to Be Your DaDa'
David And Victoria Beckham Enjoy A Night Out With Lionel Messi And Antonela Roccuzzo In Miami
David and Victoria Beckham Spend Time with Lionel Messi and His Wife Antonela Roccuzzo in Miami
David Beckham, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi at Gekkō.
David and Victoria Beckham Step Out for Dinner with Lionel Messi at Bad Bunny's Restaurant
travis scott, Stormi
Kylie Jenner's 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Has Sweet Cameo on Dad Travis Scott's Album 'Utopia'
Kim Kardashian Says Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum Is the Happiest Baby in First Birthday Tribute
Kim Kardashian Says Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Is the 'Happiest Baby' in First Birthday Tribute
Maria Menounos shares baby pic
Maria Menounos Shares Homecoming Photo with Baby Athena as She Turns 5 Weeks Old: 'Sweet Welcome'
Khloe Kardashian Amari
Khloé Kardashian Quietly Took in Tristan Thompson and Brother Amari After Vowing 'We Will All Look After Him'