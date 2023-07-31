David Beckham Lets Daughter Harper, 12, Do His Makeup: 'Needed a Little Powder and Contouring'

David Beckham has his own "little makeup artist."

In an adorable Instagram post on Monday, the former soccer payer, 48, credited his 12-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with his wife Victoria Beckham, 49, as the person who makes sure he has enough powder and contouring.

"Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring (not sure what that means but I looked better what ever it was) my little makeup artist @victoriabeckham," he wrote as the caption of the sweet father-daughter moment which was praised by many of his 81.6 million Instagram followers in the comment section.

"Love ❤️ her and the way you are with her! 🥰," one Instagram user wrote. Another fan commented, "Blend it like Beckham 😌."

Victoria and David are also parents to sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18.

The post was shared a few days after Harper joined her mom and brother Cruz to support their dad at Inter Miami’s game against Cruz Azul.





The retired soccer star is an Inter Miami co-owner and was celebrated by his family in an Instagram post on Victoria's page after the team's latest win. "I just can’t express how proud of @davidbeckham I am. Wow! What a night in Miami!! @cruzbeckham #harperseven," Victoria wrote.

July has been a big month for Harper. She celebrated turning 12 years old with a trip to the Prada Caffè in Harrods department store in London and a visit to Walt Disney World.

David also celebrated Harper by sharing an Instagram video filled with precious moments shared between the two alongside the caption, "Happy Birthday my pretty lady keep being beautiful inside and out... You are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for... Daddy loves you... #HarperSeven @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

While Harper isn't on social media, Victoria shared in a previous interview with Vogue Australia that she and her husband worry about how body shaming has erupted on social media and how that might impact Harper as she grows older.

"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]," the fashion designer said in early July. Victoria added that Harper is "at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."

