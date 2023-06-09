David Beador and Lesley Beador File Domestic Violence Restraining Orders Against Each Other amid Divorce

David Beador and Lesley Beador have filed requests for domestic violence restraining orders against each other after filing for divorce a second time.

In court filings obtained by PEOPLE, the exes both claim the orders — which helps protect people from abuse, or threat of abuse, from someone they have a close relationship with — were necessary due to their alleged behavior towards each other and their 2-year-old daughter Anna Love Beador.

Lesley, 39, claimed that she is requesting the restraining order and supervised visitation for David's alleged “threats, harassment and hostile behavior” towards her and their daughter which caused them “to fear for our safety and suffer substantial physical and emotional distress.”

In the documents, Lesley noted that she and David — the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador — made an agreement for her to use their Laguna Beach rental property until June 30. They also agreed upon $40,000 to be given to her to find another home after that date and joint legal and physical custody of their daughter shortly after the divorce filing last month.

However, she alleged that “since the signing of the stipulation which was merely 6 days ago, David has made threats, harasses and creates a hostile environment for both Anna and I.” She added that he cut off her card and access to their joint banking account.

She claimed that “this has been a pattern with David over the course of our relationship of him taking the credit cards he gives me and then when he gets mad, taking them from me.”

She also alleged that throughout their marriage she has "suffered from physical, mental, emotional abuse on many occasions. I was not able to ‘escape’ him because of the financial control he had over me. It started to get worse after our daughter was born.”

David and Lesley Beador.

In David’s filing, he claimed that Lesley’s request for a restraining order is due to the fact that she “changed her mind and is unhappy” with the agreement they signed at the end of May. He added, “This is purely bad faith.”

David, 58, claimed that due to Lesley allegedly not “abiding by the terms of the agreement,” he had “no choice” but to seek the protection order.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum also stated that the pair have “intense and heated arguments, and that these last few months of constantly separating then reconciling have done damage to both of us, however, I now genuinely fear for my safety, and that of Anna's to the point that I have no choice but to bring this request.”

“Her blatant act of slapping me in front of our scared two-year-old and [her] eight-year-old [daughter] Inga confirms to me that she has no regard for not only my safety, but the emotional and physical safety of Anna,” he alleged. “Her acts of attempting to extort me are also harassing and making me genuinely fear for my safety.”

PEOPLE has reached out to David and Lesley for comment.

David initially filed for divorce from Lesley in September 2022. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, David cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split at the time. Later that month, Lesley claimed she was filing for divorce after he had his dismissed, but hers was also eventually dismissed.

Then, in May 2023, the pair each filed for divorce again. Per Lesley's declaration in the new docs, she filed for divorce on May 29 and David filed one day later. David confirmed this timeline in his declaration, stating that he filed on May 30 and was served divorce papers by Lesley later that day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The estranged couple were married on Oct. 15, 2020 — 23 months to date of the day David listed as their date of separation — and announced they welcomed their first child Anna in February 2021.

Lesley has two children from a previous marriage while David is also dad to daughters Sophie, 20, and 18-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, whom he shares with Shannon.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

