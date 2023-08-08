David Beador's Estranged Wife Lesley Shares Cuddly Pic amid Divorce Drama

David Beador and Lesley Beador have reunited amid their ongoing divorce.

In an Instagram post showcasing her recent vacation at Yellowstone National Park, Lesley led with a photo of her posing alongside David. While holding each other close, the pair smiled from ear to ear as Lesley placed her hand on David's chest.

"L👀k who I bumped into at Yellowstone National Park. My husband!" Lesley captioned the post, which included images of her kids. She also added various hashtags to the post, such as #MomLife and #Vaca.

PEOPLE has reached out to Lesley for comment.

Though her post prohibited her followers from commenting, fans expressed shock over the reunion while reacting to the I Live For Bravo account's reposting of the shot. As one social media user said they "thought the divorce was back on," another commenter noted that Lelsey's ring was "still on" in the photo.

"What the what?!" asked a third person while another added, "I'm so confused."

David A. Walega/Getty; Lesley Beador/Instagram

David and Lesley dated for nearly two years before getting engaged in January 2020. The engagement came nine months after he settled his divorce with ex-wife Shannon Storms Beador, from whom he split in September 2017 after 17 years of marriage.

The pair — who both had children from previous relationships — got married on Oct. 15, 2020. They then welcomed their daughter, Anna, in February 2021.

The marital bliss appeared to be short-lived as David filed for divorce 23 months into their marriage. Though he filed to dismiss the divorce one month later, both David and Lesley filed for divorce again in May.



Then, in June, the pair filed requests against each other for domestic violence restraining orders.

