Sir David Attenborough will narrate Planet Earth III.

The 97-year-old — who has already begun filming the nature series, according to The Guardian — will be presenting the third installment of Planet Earth, the BBC has confirmed.

Planet Earth is a documentary series that showcases some of the world's most beautiful natural ecosystems. Attenborough hosted the first Planet Earth series, which premiered on BBC One in 2006, and the show's second installment, Planet Earth II, in 2016.

"Planet Earth wouldn't be Planet Earth without David, so I'm delighted he is presenting the third series," executive producer Mike Gunton said in a statement per the BBC. "As ever, he has brought his huge enthusiasm and wisdom, has been encouraging about our new perspective, and has, I know, really enjoyed seeing the extraordinary new wonders brought to the screen."

Gunton added that the series's opening was filmed where naturalist Charles Darwin used to walk while thinking about his ideas on evolution.

Sir David Attenborough. Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty

“It seemed the perfect place for David to introduce Planet Earth III and remind us of both the wonders and the fragility of our planet … and for him, of course, the sun shined under blue skies one of the only days it did all summer!” Gunton said.

The award-winning series is set to air later this year and will consist of eight hour-long episodes, The Guardian reported. Planet Earth has won multiple awards through the years, including Royal Television Society awards and BAFTAs.

Sir David Attenborough. Tim P. Whitby/Getty

An American version of the documentary series was also narrated by actress Sigourney Weaver and aired on the Discovery Channel.

Attenborough’s last project, Wild Isles aired on the BBC in March.