Sir David Attenborough, 97, Will Return to 'Planet Earth' to Present Show's Third Installment

The 97-year-old broadcaster narrated the first installment of the series in 2006, as well as the second chapter of 'Planet Earth' in 2016

Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson
Published on September 5, 2023 02:23PM EDT
Sir David Attenborough reacts to a speech before unveiling a new portrait of himself by portrait artist Rosalie Watkins at Fauna and Flora International (FFI) in London
Sir David Attenborough .

Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty

Sir David Attenborough will narrate Planet Earth III.

The 97-year-old — who has already begun filming the nature series, according to The Guardian —  will be presenting the third installment of Planet Earth, the BBC has confirmed. 

Planet Earth is a documentary series that showcases some of the world's most beautiful natural ecosystems. Attenborough hosted the first Planet Earth series, which premiered on BBC One in 2006, and the show's second installment, Planet Earth II, in 2016.

"Planet Earth wouldn't be Planet Earth without David, so I'm delighted he is presenting the third series," executive producer Mike Gunton said in a statement per the BBC. "As ever, he has brought his huge enthusiasm and wisdom, has been encouraging about our new perspective, and has, I know, really enjoyed seeing the extraordinary new wonders brought to the screen."

Gunton added that the series's opening was filmed where naturalist Charles Darwin used to walk while thinking about his ideas on evolution. 

Sir David Attenborough plants a tree, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, for The Queen's Green Canopy in Richmond Park with school children from across London
Sir David Attenborough.

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty

“It seemed the perfect place for David to introduce Planet Earth III and remind us of both the wonders and the fragility of our planet … and for him, of course, the sun shined under blue skies one of the only days it did all summer!” Gunton said.

The award-winning series is set to air later this year and will consist of eight hour-long episodes, The Guardian reported. Planet Earth has won multiple awards through the years, including Royal Television Society awards and BAFTAs.

Sir David Attenborough opens the Turner and the Thames, Five paintings at the artists house in Twickenham on January 10, 2020 in London, England
Sir David Attenborough.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty 

An American version of the documentary series was also narrated by actress Sigourney Weaver and aired on the Discovery Channel. 

Attenborough’s last project, Wild Isles aired on the BBC in March.

