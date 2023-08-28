David Arquette Says He's 'So Proud' Daughter Coco Is Going to College: 'We Love You'

David Arquette shares daughter Coco, 18, with ex Courteney Cox

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 11:39AM EDT
David Arquette, Coco
Photo:

Unique Nicole/Getty, David Arquette/Instagram

David Arquette and Courteney Cox have a college girl on their hands!

On Monday, the actor, 51, announced on Instagram that his 18-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex Cox, will be heading to college.

"We are so proud of you @cocoarquette_ that you’re going to college!!! We LOVE You!!!! #mangopancake," Arquette wrote alongside a photo of Coco eating a snack alongside stepmom Christina McLarty.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Back in December 2021, the Scream actor congratulated his daughter when she was "accepted to a wonderful college."

"Congratulations Coco!!! She got accepted to a wonderful college and I couldn’t be more proud of her and the person she has become. I love you @cocoarquette_," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

In March, Cox chatted on Live with Kelly and Ryan about Coco's plans for the future, noting that her daughter was currently taking a gap year.

Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox ; David Arquette and daughter Coco Arquette
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty ; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"I kind of call it a nap year, but she needed it," she said with a laugh. "It's good. She's been home, so I haven't had that empty nest thing yet. But I know I'm gonna really ... I love having her around."

"Not that I see her, let's be clear," she added. "These kids do not come home."

As for the future, Cox, 59, thinks her daughter will pursue her love of musical theater, noting, "She's good. She's done plays since she was in kindergarten, probably 33 musical theater plays."

"So she's going into the family business," Ripa joked.

"I don't sing. Don't go too far into the family part," Cox laughed in reply.

Related Articles
Arod Instagram daughter Natasha college Michigan 08 27 23
Alex Rodriguez Says Dropping Daughter Off at College Was One of 'Hardest' and 'Most Proud' Moments
Cardi B Shares Sweet Pics of âPrettyâ Daughter Kulture and âCuteâ Son Wave
Cardi B Shares Sweet Pics of 'Pretty' Daughter Kulture and 'Cute' Son Wave
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Diddy Donates $2 Million to HBCU Football Team and Financial Literacy Fund
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gabriella Starting College: 'You Are My sunshine, My Pride'
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gabriella Starting College: 'You Are My Sunshine, My Pride'
Kevin Hart Celebrates Daughter Heaven Going to College 'I Cried In The Car'
Kevin Hart Celebrates Eldest Daughter Heaven Going to College: 'I Cried in the Car'
Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Maggie McGraw attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Coordinate with Their Daughters During Rare Red Carpet Appearance
chrissy teigen esti cabbage patch dolls
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Esti as She's Surrounded by Cabbage Patch Dolls
brittany bell kids first day of school
Brittany Bell Celebrates First Day of School for Her and Nick Cannon's Kids Golden and Powerful
Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards; Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Handwritten Note from Daughter North
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Handwritten Note from Daughter North: ‘I Love You So Much’
Andy Cohen Says Son Ben, 4, Thinks Hes a Bad Dad
Andy Cohen Says Son Ben, 4, Thinks He's a 'Bad Dad' After He Runs Out of Turkey Bacon
Ryan Edwards Vows Not to Let Addiction Destroy Relationships with His Three Kids
Ryan Edwards Vows Not to Let Addiction 'Destroy' Relationships with His Three Kids: 'They Don't Deserve It'
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes arrive for the premiere of Netflix's docuseries "Quarterback"
Brittany Mahomes Denies 'Rumor' She's Expecting Another Baby with Patrick Mahomes: 'Not Pregnant'
Chris Pratt gets glammed up by daughter
Chris Pratt Gets Glittery Makeover from Daughters: 'Jack Would Never Do This to Me'
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Sweet Photos of Youngest Daughter Bennett as She Turns 6 Months Old
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Sweet Photos of Youngest Daughter Bennett as She Turns 6 Months Old
Bindi Irwin and Grace at Australia Zoo. Date: 5 July 2023
Bindi Irwin Says She's 'So Lucky' for Daughter Grace amid Endometriosis: 'Our Tiny Miracle' (Exclusive)
Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley's Daughter Leah, 14, Speaks Out About Birth Control on 'Teen Mom'
Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley's Daughter Leah, 14, Speaks Out About Birth Control on 'Teen Mom': Watch