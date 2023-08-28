David Arquette Says He's 'So Proud' Daughter Coco Is Going to College: 'We Love You'

David Arquette and Courteney Cox have a college girl on their hands!



On Monday, the actor, 51, announced on Instagram that his 18-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex Cox, will be heading to college.

"We are so proud of you @cocoarquette_ that you’re going to college!!! We LOVE You!!!! #mangopancake," Arquette wrote alongside a photo of Coco eating a snack alongside stepmom Christina McLarty.



Back in December 2021, the Scream actor congratulated his daughter when she was "accepted to a wonderful college."

"Congratulations Coco!!! She got accepted to a wonderful college and I couldn’t be more proud of her and the person she has become. I love you @cocoarquette_," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

In March, Cox chatted on Live with Kelly and Ryan about Coco's plans for the future, noting that her daughter was currently taking a gap year.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty ; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"I kind of call it a nap year, but she needed it," she said with a laugh. "It's good. She's been home, so I haven't had that empty nest thing yet. But I know I'm gonna really ... I love having her around."

"Not that I see her, let's be clear," she added. "These kids do not come home."

As for the future, Cox, 59, thinks her daughter will pursue her love of musical theater, noting, "She's good. She's done plays since she was in kindergarten, probably 33 musical theater plays."

"So she's going into the family business," Ripa joked.

"I don't sing. Don't go too far into the family part," Cox laughed in reply.