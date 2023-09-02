Romeo Beckham celebrated a big milestone with his loved ones!

The soccer player, who turned 21 on Friday, spent his special day with his family and longtime girlfriend, Mia Regan.

Romeo’s mom Victoria Beckham shared a sweet post documenting the celebration on Instagram.

The fashion designer, 49, posted a carousel of photos of husband David Beckham, son Cruz, daughter Harper and 20-year old Regan, as well as her Romeo enjoying his first meal as a 21-year-old.

Victoria, Harper and David Beckham celebrate Romeo Beckham's 21st birthday. Victoria Beckham/Instagram

"Birthday dinner tonight for @romeobeckham X We all love you sooooo much!!!” the former Spice Girl wrote alongside the post. “You deserve all the happiness in the world!!!”

“Kisses @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @mimimoocher #harperseven,” she wrote, adding a nod to the only Beckham child who was not part of the festivities: “We miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham x.”

Romeo Beckham and his longtime girlfriend, Mia Regan. Victoria Beckham/Instagram

In the photos, the birthday boy, who wore a crisp white T-shirt and animal-print button-up on his special day, posed with his loved ones at a restaurant.

In one photo, he appeared to be gearing up to blow out some pink birthday candles.

Romeo also shared a collection of snapshots from the special evening, which he called the “most beautiful night with my beautiful family.”

“Love you all so much,” he wrote alongside the birthday post.

Before Romeo's celebratory dinner, Victoria and David, 48, shared tributes to their son on his special day.

“Happy Birthday @RomeoBeckham…’” Victoria wrote alongside a montage of throwback photos and footage of her son.

“The sweetest, kindest and most generous soul,” she continued. “We are so proud of you and we love you more than words can express, you are our everything xx Kisses @DavidBeckham @BrooklynPeltzBeckham @CruzBeckham #HarperSeven.”

Meanwhile, Romeo’s father, who shared the same video, wrote: “Happy 21st Birthday to my little man 🩷 Dad is so proud of the person that you have become, kind , generous and passionate about what you love , keep being you and dream big 🩷

“We love u so much x @romeobeckham x @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 🩷,” he concluded.

