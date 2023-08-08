David and Victoria Beckham Bring Kids Harper and Cruz to Inter Miami Soccer Match: 'What a Night'

The couple shares four kids together — sons Cruz, Brooklyn and Romeo and daughter Harper

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 8, 2023 09:57AM EDT
david beckham fam soccer game
Photo:

David Beckham/Instagram

David Beckham is returning to his roots — this time with his family in tow!

On Monday, the soccer pro, 48, posted a sweet family photo as he attended the Inter Miami vs Dallas soccer game in Texas. In the photo, Beckham has his arm around son Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12, as they pose in front of the soccer field. On the other side of Cruz, Victoria Beckham, 49, smiles into the camera.

"WOW what a night in Dallas 🩷🖤 thank you for the Love 🩷🖤 what a game 🇺🇸 @intermiamicf @victoriabeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven we missed you @romeobeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham 🩷🖤," the athlete captioned his post.

Beckham shares his four kids — sons Cruz, Romeo, 20, and Brooklyn, 24 and daughter Harper — with wife Victoria.

The professional soccer player is co-owner of the Inter Miami team and has been joined by his family members as the season has gone on. In July, he was joined by Harper, Cruz and Victoria at Inter Miami's game against Cruz Azul, where he was celebrated by his family for the team's win.

"I just can’t express how proud of @davidbeckham I am. Wow! What a night in Miami!! @cruzbeckham #harperseven," Victoria wrote.

This past week, David posted an adorable photo with Harper as she practiced her makeup skills on her soccer-playing father. "Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring (not sure what that means but I looked better what ever it was) my little makeup artist @victoriabeckham," he wrote in the caption.

Harper turned 12 in July, celebrating the momentous occasion with a trip to the Prada Caffè in Harrods department store in London and a visit to Walt Disney World. Her birthday also prompted several social media tributes from her parents.

“Harper Seven is 12!! (almost) @Prada party for Harper Seven💕CHIC!!, “ Victoria wrote on Instagram as she shared a series of snaps from the elegant Prada party. The former Spice Girl tagged her husband David, and sons Romeo and Cruz Beckham, who also joined them.

"Happy Birthday my pretty lady keep being beautiful inside and out... You are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for... Daddy loves you... #HarperSeven @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham," David wrote of his daughter.

