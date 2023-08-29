Dave Matthews Band Adds Fall Dates to 2023 Tour

If you missed a Dave Matthews Band show this summer, don't fret! The band just added more shows.

On Tuesday, the "Crash Into Me" performers announced a series of shows in the fall in support of their latest album Walk Around the Moon.

The shows will kick off on Nov. 7 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga. and will wrap at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 18 in New York. The band will perform eight shows total.

A portion of the proceeds from their shows in their hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia will benefit the redevelopment of Charlottesville's public housing. Dave Matthews Band, Bama Works and Red Light Management have already committed $5 million to the project.

Presale tickets for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association are available now at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com. General sale will begin on Friday, Sept. 15.

The band — which is led by Dave Matthews — is currently on their summer tour, with their traditional Labor Day weekend headlining appearance at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Wash. this weekend. The group will be joined by a range of other artists, including Mavis Staples, Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, Allen Stone, Robert Randolph and the Family Band and Dumpstaphunk.

The band — which has sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined — announced they would implement an environmentally focused component to the tour in January, which aims to reduce the carbon footprint generated from the touring.

According to a press release, their ongoing partnership with The Nature Conservancy has "resulted in three million trees being planted since 2020. This year’s partnership, which will continue with the fall tour, will bring the total to four million trees."

The band released their latest record, Walk Around the Moon, in May.

See the new tour dates below:

11/7 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

11/8 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

11/10 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

11/11 – Charlottesville, VA– John Paul Jones Arena

11/13 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

11/14 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

11/17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

11/18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden