Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet, 17, Sings Onstage at Glastonbury with Foo Fighters: 'That's My Girl'

Dave Grohl performed "Show Me How" with daughter Violet at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival on Friday

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 24, 2023 12:15PM EDT
Violet Grohl Sings Onstage With Foo Fighters in Epic Father-Daughter Moment
Photo:

Harry Durrant/Getty

Dave Grohl is sharing the stage with his daughter Violet!

At the 2023 Glastonbury Festival on Friday, the Foo Fighters frontman, 54, introduced his oldest child at the event's Pyramid Stage, before performing a track from his band's latest album, But Here We Are.

“My favorite singer in the world," Grohl said, as Violet, 17, appeared onstage. "This is a song I wrote for my mother, Violet’s grandmother. This is ‘Show Me How.' "

The former Nirvana drummer later yelled “That’s my girl!” as the father-daughter duo finished the song. “I love it when you’re on stage with your daughter and you hit a bad note," he also joked.

Grohl and his teenager previously performed the song during a set in Pelham, Alabama, on June 16.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Violet Grohl Sings Onstage With Foo Fighters in Epic Father-Daughter Moment

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Foo Fighters performed for the first time since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins earlier this month.

On Instagram, Grohl shared a handwritten note thanking fans for supporting the band and feeling their "emotions" at the band's first shows since drummer Hawkins died at age 50 in March 2022.

Aside from a couple of tribute shows to the late musician last year, Foo Fighters hadn't performed as a unit since the tragedy until recently. The band kicked off a string of shows in late May and currently has tour dates scheduled through January 2024.

"Now that we've returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us," Grohl wrote in his post.

"Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears," continued the former Nirvana member.

"And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you... and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together," added Grohl. "Because we've always done this together. Time and time again. See you soon."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Shares New Throwback Snaps of Northâs 10th Birthday
Kim Kardashian Shares New Throwback Snaps of North’s 10th Birthday - See The Photos!
Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 5, Have âMommy Daughter Dayâ and Re-enact âWhite Lotusâ Scene
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi, 5, Enjoy ‘Mommy Daughter Day’ and Re-enact ‘White Lotus’ Scene
Joe and Melissa Gorga Celebrate Daughter Antonia's High School Graduation: 'Spread Your Wings and Fly"
Joe and Melissa Gorga Celebrate Daughter Antonia's High School Graduation: 'Spread Your Wings'
Brooke Shields and family in Italy
Brooke Shields Shares Family Photos from Italian Vacation, Says Norovirus 'Possessed' Them Days Earlier
Holly Robinson Peete attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala
Holly Robinson Peete Says It's a 'Godsend' Dodgers Hired Son Who Has Autism: 'Love This Team' (Exclusive)
Baby girl surrendered in Safe Haven box in Ocala adopted by rescuer
Firefighter Adopts Newborn Girl Left in Florida Safe Haven Baby Box: 'We Locked Eyes and That Was It'
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture's Graduation
Cardi B Is an 'Emotional Proud Mommy' After Daughter Kulture's Graduation: 'My Baby Moving on Up'
madonna kids graduation
Madonna Celebrates 10-Year-Old Twin Daughters Stella and Estere's Graduation: '2 Kweens'
Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture Says She Wants to Be a Doctor When She Grows Up at Graduation
Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture Says She Wants to Be a Doctor When She Grows Up at Graduation
Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Reid Introduce Baby Girl, Daughter Georgia June
Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Share First Photos of Baby No. 3, Daughter Georgia: 'Another Miracle'
brittany mahomes then vs now baby pics
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Then and Now Photos of Husband Patrick and Daughter Sterling at the Beach
JUNE 19: Russell Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons attend Champ Medici And Fam Lounge at Marquee on June 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Russell Simmons' Daughter Aoki Lee Defends Herself Amid Family Drama Backlash
The Jonas Brothers + The Childrenâs Place Back to School Campaign
Jonas Brothers Share the Sweet Advice They Plan to Give Their Daughters When Starting School (Exclusive)
Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Talk Experience with Postpartum Depression: 'Felt Like a Hopeless Place'
Ireland Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Says It's 'Beautiful' to Watch Husband Alec 'Embrace' Being a Grandfather
Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke 'Lied' to Parents to Cover for Night She Lost Her Virginity: 'My Father Was Very, Very Upset'