Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet, 17, Sings Onstage at Glastonbury with Foo Fighters: 'That's My Girl'

Dave Grohl is sharing the stage with his daughter Violet!

At the 2023 Glastonbury Festival on Friday, the Foo Fighters frontman, 54, introduced his oldest child at the event's Pyramid Stage, before performing a track from his band's latest album, But Here We Are.

“My favorite singer in the world," Grohl said, as Violet, 17, appeared onstage. "This is a song I wrote for my mother, Violet’s grandmother. This is ‘Show Me How.' "

The former Nirvana drummer later yelled “That’s my girl!” as the father-daughter duo finished the song. “I love it when you’re on stage with your daughter and you hit a bad note," he also joked.

Grohl and his teenager previously performed the song during a set in Pelham, Alabama, on June 16.

Foo Fighters performed for the first time since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins earlier this month.

On Instagram, Grohl shared a handwritten note thanking fans for supporting the band and feeling their "emotions" at the band's first shows since drummer Hawkins died at age 50 in March 2022.

Aside from a couple of tribute shows to the late musician last year, Foo Fighters hadn't performed as a unit since the tragedy until recently. The band kicked off a string of shows in late May and currently has tour dates scheduled through January 2024.

"Now that we've returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us," Grohl wrote in his post.

"Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears," continued the former Nirvana member.

"And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you... and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together," added Grohl. "Because we've always done this together. Time and time again. See you soon."

