Dave Grohl Takes Commuter Train to Surprise Foo Fighters Set at Glastonbury Festival

Dave Grohl is happy to roll as well as rock!

The Foo Fighters frontman, 54, surprised train passengers by taking a ride on England’s Great Western Railway ahead of his band's surprise set at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival.

Grohl was spotted riding the commuter train on Friday, June 23 as it headed south towards rural Somerset in the southwest of England where the festival takes place every summer.

“Even rock royalty knows that there is no better way to travel to Glastonbury than by train!" Great Western Railway wrote on Twitter alongside an image of the former Nirvana drummer smiling with his hand on the shoulder of a conductor.

"You never know who is going to churn up on board our trains!”



Later that day the Foo Fighters played an hour-long set beginning with “All My Life” and hits including "Pretender" and "Learn to Fly."

Grohl's eldest daughter Violet Maye Grohl also joined the band on stage for a duet to their new song “Show Me How” from the album But Here We Are.

Dressed in a white, casual shirt, with gum in her mouth, the 17-year-old sang beside her rockstar dad, who wrote the song for his mother.

“My favourite singer in the world," Grohl introduced Violet to the crowd. Leter he yelled “That’s my girl!” as the father-daughter duo finished the song.

“I love it when you’re on stage with your daughter and you hit a bad note," he also joked.

Grohl and Violet previously performed the song during a set in Pelham, Alabama, on June 16.



Antony Jones/Getty

The band's Glastonbury set is their latest appearance since drummer Taylor Hawkins died at age 50 in March 2022.

Aside from a couple of tribute shows to the late musician last year, the Foo Fighters hadn't performed as a unit they kicked off a string of shows in late May and now have tour dates scheduled through January 2024.

On Instagram, Grohl shared a handwritten note thanking fans for supporting the band on June 6, where he expressed the band's "emotions" at returning to the stage.



"Now that we've returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us," Grohl wrote in his post.



Violet Grohl sings onstage With Foo Fighters in epic father-daughter moment. Harry Durrant/Getty

"Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears," continued the former Nirvana member.

"And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you... and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together," added Grohl. "Because we've always done this together. Time and time again. See you soon."

The band announced Josh Freese as their new drummer in May this year. It remains unclear if Freese, 50, is a permanent member of the group now or will be filling in for live shows. He joins members Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

