Dave Annable Would Love a ‘Brothers & Sisters’ Reunion — ‘Even if It’s Just a Christmas Special!’ (Exclusive)

Dave Annable has some unfinished business.

The actor, who portrayed Justin Walker for five seasons on the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters, admits he still wishes he could go back and revisit the series.

"I miss that show,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “We were canceled before we knew we were going to be, so we didn't get to say goodbye.”

Dave Annable with Sally Field. PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Now more than a decade after wrapping his role, Annable still gets love from the drama's fans. “What a dream job that was. I was 25 when I started that show, and I was one of the first ones cast,” he recalls. “They had Calista [Flockhart], but then they added Sally Field, and Matthew Rhys, and Rachel Griffiths. I was like, ‘Whoa, this escalated.’ "

The actor — who lives in Austin with his wife, Odette, 38, and their two daughters, Charlie, 7, and Andi, 9 months — would welcome a chance to reunite with his beloved cast. “I miss my relationships with the Walker family all the time,” he says.

“There's definitely room for some sort of reunion, or revival, or something, because the writers never had a proper chance to wrap up the story. We didn't get to say goodbye to the crew that we had been working with for five years," Annable continues. "That leaves a hole in my heart that I hope one day we sort of all get together. Even if it’s just a Christmas special.”

After the series wrapped, Annable went on to win the role of Lee, the ill-fated son of Yellowstone patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) courtesy of Taylor Sheridan. Currently, he is starring in Sheridan’s new series, Special Ops: Lioness alongside Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña, which premieres July 23.

“I'm super excited. Taylor's incredible. He's one of the best, most authentic voices we have out there right now,” he says.

Annable, however, initially passed on auditioning for Yellowstone. “I'm from New York. I was on a horse twice in my life,” says the actor, who eventually acquiesced and won the role of Lee Dutton. “I had no idea how much I would love ‘being a cowboy,’ and being in the mountains of Montana and on a horse. I mean, it hits different, all of it.”

Now the actor is hopeful fans will love Sheridan’s new series just as much. "Taylor has said I have a face he wants to kill," adds the actor, laughing. "For this, I was like, 'Don't kill me, I can't take two in a row.' "

Special Ops: Lioness premiers July 23 on Paramount+.