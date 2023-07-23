Dave Annable Would Love a ‘Brothers & Sisters’ Reunion — ‘Even if It’s Just a Christmas Special!’ (Exclusive)

The actor stars in Taylor Sheridan's new series 'Special Ops: Lioness' premiering July 23 on Paramount+

By
Julie Jordan
Julie Jordan Headshot
Julie Jordan

Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, writing cover stories and features and managing special issues including the Beautiful Issue and Sexiest Man Alive. 

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 23, 2023 08:00AM EDT
Dave Annable attends the black carpet during "Yellowstone" Season 5 Fort Worth Premiere at Hotel Drover on November 13, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Photo:

Omar Vega/Getty 

Dave Annable has some unfinished business.

The actor, who portrayed Justin Walker for five seasons on the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters, admits he still wishes he could go back and revisit the series.

"I miss that show,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “We were canceled before we knew we were going to be, so we didn't get to say goodbye.”

Still from Brothers & Sisters Sally Field, Dave Annable 2006
Dave Annable with Sally Field.

PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Now more than a decade after wrapping his role, Annable still gets love from the drama's fans. “What a dream job that was. I was 25 when I started that show, and I was one of the first ones cast,” he recalls. “They had Calista [Flockhart], but then they added Sally Field, and Matthew Rhys, and Rachel Griffiths. I was like, ‘Whoa, this escalated.’ "

The actor — who lives in Austin with his wife, Odette, 38, and their two daughters, Charlie, 7, and Andi, 9 months — would welcome a chance to reunite with his beloved cast. “I miss my relationships with the Walker family all the time,” he says.

“There's definitely room for some sort of reunion, or revival, or something, because the writers never had a proper chance to wrap up the story. We didn't get to say goodbye to the crew that we had been working with for five years," Annable continues. "That leaves a hole in my heart that I hope one day we sort of all get together. Even if it’s just a Christmas special.”

After the series wrapped, Annable went on to win the role of Lee, the ill-fated son of Yellowstone patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) courtesy of Taylor Sheridan. Currently, he is starring in Sheridan’s new series, Special Ops: Lioness alongside Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña, which premieres July 23.

“I'm super excited. Taylor's incredible. He's one of the best, most authentic voices we have out there right now,” he says.

Annable, however, initially passed on auditioning for Yellowstone. “I'm from New York. I was on a horse twice in my life,” says the actor, who eventually acquiesced and won the role of Lee Dutton. “I had no idea how much I would love ‘being a cowboy,’ and being in the mountains of Montana and on a horse. I mean, it hits different, all of it.”

Now the actor is hopeful fans will love Sheridan’s new series just as much. "Taylor has said I have a face he wants to kill," adds the actor, laughing. "For this, I was like, 'Don't kill me, I can't take two in a row.' "

Special Ops: Lioness premiers July 23 on Paramount+.

Related Articles
Dave Annable attends the black carpet during "Yellowstone" Season 5 Fort Worth Premiere at Hotel Drover on November 13, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Dave Annable on How He Landed Taylor Sheridan's 'Special Ops: Lioness': 'I Have a Face He Wants to Kill’ (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Margot Robbie on Not Kissing Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie': 'My Girlfriends Were Like, What's Wrong with You?' (Exclusive)
This week, Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that will take their love to new heights and test their survival skills. Later, drama erupts when a surprise guest crashes the cocktail party.
Bachelorette Charity Confronted by Suitor Who Hits 'a Tipping Point' Over Another Group Date (Exclusive)
Vanna White on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Vanna White Asking for the 'Same, If Not More' of Pat Sajak's 'Wheel of Fortune' Salary: Source (Exclusive)
OWEN WILSON NICOLAS CAGE/
Owen Wilson Reveals His Dream Costar Is Nicolas Cage: 'I've Loved Him in So Many Movies' (Exclusive)
90 Day: Sheilaâs Jealousy Gets the Best of Her After David Hires âYoungâ Interpreter Aimee
90 Day: Sheila's Jealousy Gets the Best of Her After David Hires New Interpreter and Asks If She's Married
Taika Waititi (L) and Rita Ora attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones
Rita Ora Calls Husband Taika Waititi 'My Biggest Supporter,' Hopes to Expand Their Family 'One Day' (Exclusive)
Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kendall Jenner 'Would Be Spiraling' If She Had to Deal with the Stress Kanye West Put Sister Kim Kardashian Through
sofia-and-joe.jpeg
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Tried to 'Make It Work' Before Split but 'Differ Immensely in Style': Source
Ashley-graham-olt
Ashley Graham Says Potty Training Her Toddler Means Doing the 'No Poo-Poo Dance' In the Mornings (Exclusive)
Rachael Kirkconnell, Matt James
Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell Don't Feel 'Pressure' Over Relationship Comments: It's 'Easy for Us Now' (Exclusive)
Ryan Gosling attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023
Ryan Gosling Says Barbie Is Part of 'Day-to-Day' as a Dad: 'I Kept Finding Ken Dolls Discarded' (Exclusive)
Lionel Richie Cologne
Lionel Richie Launches His Easy Like Sunday Morning Fragrance — and Shares His Easy Sunday Routine (Exclusive)
Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman at a Photo call for the Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness
'Special Ops: Lioness' Costars Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman Are Planning to 'Holiday in Italy Together' (Exclusive)
ristin Davis and Michael Patrick King attend the Haute Living dinner celebrating Kristin Davis with Oceania Cruises and Haute Jets at Avra Madison Estiatorio on June 20, 2023 in New York City.
'AJLT’ Showrunner Says Writers Were 'Split' on Charlotte's Bomb Cyclone Parenting Decision (Exclusive)
Joe Manganiello (L) and Sofia Vergara attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello 'Put on a Good Front' in Public but Would 'Constantly Bicker': Source