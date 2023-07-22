Dave Annable on How He Landed Taylor Sheridan's 'Special Ops: Lioness': 'I Have a Face He Wants to Kill’ (Exclusive)

When Dave Annable signed on to play Lee, the ill-fated son of Yellowstone patriarch John Dutton, he had no idea the show would become a mega-hit.

"We're shooting my death scene, and l'm like, 'No, I really want to stay!'" he told PEOPLE on July 11 for this week’s issue.

Fortunately for Annable, 43, show creator Taylor Sheridan had another role in mind for him: starring with Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman in the new Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness, premiering Sunday.

“I'm super excited. Taylor's incredible. He's one of the best, most authentic voices we have out there right now,” says the actor. “You put this cast together and I'm like, "Holy sh--, this is an all-star team."

Annable’s wife Odette, 38, who is also an actress, first introduced him to Sheridan when Annable was starring in the ABC series Brothers & Sisters. The actor initially passed on auditioning for Yellowstone.

“I'm from New York. I was on a horse twice in my life,” he says.



Annable eventually acquiesced and won the role of Lee Dutton, the son of Kevin Costner's character.

“I had no idea how much I would love ‘being a cowboy,’ and being in the mountains of Montana and on a horse,” he adds. “I mean, it hits different, all of it.”

Greg Lewis/Paramount+

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Now the actor is hopeful fans will love Sheridan’s new series just as much.

"Taylor has said I have a face he wants to kill," adds the actor, laughing. "For this, I was like, 'Don't kill me, I can't take two in a row.'"

For more on Dave Annable, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Special Ops: Lioness premieres Sunday, July 23 on Paramount+.