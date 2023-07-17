Dave Annable Gets Haircut from Daughter, 7, as He Jokes They're 'Handling the Strike Pretty Well'

The star is already settling in at home amid the SAG strike that's putting Hollywood on pause

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 17, 2023 12:37PM EDT
Dave Annable's daughter cuts his hair
Photo:

dave_annable/Instagram

Dave Annable is settling in at home as the SAG strike begins to shuts down Hollywood.

On Sunday, the actor, 43, posted a hilarious video on his Instagram Story that featured his daughter Charlie, 7, giving him a haircut. In the video, set to The Beatles' song "Help," Annable looks straight at the camera while he pans to show his daughter using a razor on his hair.

"I think all in all, we're handling the strike pretty well so far over here," he cheekily wrote. "Day 2."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Dave Annable's daughter cuts his hair

dave_annable/Instagram

Annable shares his two daughters, Charlie and Andi, 9 months, with wife Odette.

In April, the couple opened up about her separation and subsequent reunion with her husband. While appearing on an episode of Bathroom Chronicles — a podcast hosted by Kimberly Van Der Beek and Peggy Rometo — the actress, 37, talked about the rollercoaster time in her life.

"Hollywood is a great place, but it's also extremely toxic. And we became better when we were around other people because we would do the Odie and Dave thing, and it was happy, but then when we were on behind closed doors, we lost our communication," Odette revealed.

"We didn't understand how to be the best versions of ourselves. We became co-dependent. And everything just started to unravel," she continued.

Dave Annable's daughter cuts his hair

dave_annable/Instagram

"The only way that I knew that we would get past it was if I understood how to become a whole person, and it was through a lot of meditation, a lot of sisterhood, a lot of talks about your relationships and what it takes to really become a whole person. So I took that six months, and we were separated for about six months, to dive in."

When they decided to reunite, the couple also made the decision to have another baby. "That's when we tried to have another baby, and it wasn't working. Nothing was happening. When I moved to Texas, I knew that I wanted another baby. I knew that there was another baby in my future," she recalled.

"I went through it. It was so tough, losing a baby and doing all of the fertility treatments. I completely changed my diet, I did IVF, failed an IVF cycle, and then I knew that I needed to push through one more, and I told my doctors, I said, 'I would like to do another IUI.'"

After doing another round of IUI, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Andi, in October. They shared the news with an Instagram post, which included three photos. "Odette and I, but mostly Charlie are thrilled to welcome Andersen Lee Annable 'Andi,' " he wrote alongside the photos.

"Mom and baby are doing great. Big sister Charlie has not stopped smiling. The next chapter has begun and we couldn't be more grateful. #Familyoffour #AndiAnnable."

Related Articles
shawn booth
'Bachelorette' Alum Shawn Booth Expecting First Baby: 'I've Always Wanted to Be a Dad'
Tom Brady family vacation
Tom Brady Enjoys Beach Vacation with All Three of His Kids — See the Sweet Photos!
John Legend Shares New Snaps of Baby Son Wren and Miles: The Boys
John Legend Poses in Pajamas with Baby Son Wren and Miles: 'The Boys'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade
Tom Brady Enjoys Football Catch in the Pool with 10-Year-Old Daughter Vivian
Kourtney Kardashian Documents Hawaii Trip for Daughter Penelope's Birthday: 'Still Beaming with Joy'
Kourtney Kardashian Documents Hawaii Trip for Daughter Penelope's Birthday: 'Still Beaming with Joy'
Mattias Paulin Ferrell, Axel Paulin Ferrell, Will Ferrell, Viveca Paulin and Magnus Paulin Ferrell attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023
Will Ferrell's Three Sons Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance at 'Barbie' Premiere — See the Photos!
Daymond John
Daymond John Praises His 'Two Great Partners' for Helping to Raise His Three Daughters
All About Novak Djokovic's 2 Children
All About Novak Djokovic's 2 Children
emily maynard baby photo
Emily Maynard Johnson's 10-Month-Old Son Jones Gives Huge Toothless Grin in Sweet New Photo
Willie Geist exclusive
Willie Geist Says He Does a 'Gut Check' with His Kids Before Interviewing Celebrities (Exclusive)
Ant Anstead and children Amelie and Archie
Ant Anstead Shares Sweet Family Photo with His Two Older Kids in England: 'Rain, Kiddos, Curry'
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New "Barbie" Trailer
Ryan Gosling Says His Kids Were Confused 'Why I Would Want to Play Ken' in 'Barbie' Movie (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show;Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of Chicago, Psalm and Saint Sleeping: ÂThe Days Are Long But The Years Are Short. Enjoy Every Second
Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of Chicago, Psalm and Saint Sleeping: ‘The Days Are Long but the Years Are Short. Enjoy Every Second’
Actors' Strike Fallout: 'House of the Dragon' Carries On While 'SVU' Shuts Down
Actors' Strike Fallout: 'House of the Dragon' Carries On While 'SVU' Faces Indefinite Delay
Chainz brought along his look-alike son Halo Epps to the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards
2 Chainz Strikes a Pose with Son Halo During Father-Son Night Out at the ESPYs: 'Had a Great Time'
Mariah Carey Horseback Riding
Mariah Carey Enjoys a Horseback Riding 'Daytime Excursion' with Daughter Monroe in Adorable Photos