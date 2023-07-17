Dave Annable is settling in at home as the SAG strike begins to shuts down Hollywood.

On Sunday, the actor, 43, posted a hilarious video on his Instagram Story that featured his daughter Charlie, 7, giving him a haircut. In the video, set to The Beatles' song "Help," Annable looks straight at the camera while he pans to show his daughter using a razor on his hair.

"I think all in all, we're handling the strike pretty well so far over here," he cheekily wrote. "Day 2."

Annable shares his two daughters, Charlie and Andi, 9 months, with wife Odette.

In April, the couple opened up about her separation and subsequent reunion with her husband. While appearing on an episode of Bathroom Chronicles — a podcast hosted by Kimberly Van Der Beek and Peggy Rometo — the actress, 37, talked about the rollercoaster time in her life.

"Hollywood is a great place, but it's also extremely toxic. And we became better when we were around other people because we would do the Odie and Dave thing, and it was happy, but then when we were on behind closed doors, we lost our communication," Odette revealed.

"We didn't understand how to be the best versions of ourselves. We became co-dependent. And everything just started to unravel," she continued.

"The only way that I knew that we would get past it was if I understood how to become a whole person, and it was through a lot of meditation, a lot of sisterhood, a lot of talks about your relationships and what it takes to really become a whole person. So I took that six months, and we were separated for about six months, to dive in."

When they decided to reunite, the couple also made the decision to have another baby. "That's when we tried to have another baby, and it wasn't working. Nothing was happening. When I moved to Texas, I knew that I wanted another baby. I knew that there was another baby in my future," she recalled.

"I went through it. It was so tough, losing a baby and doing all of the fertility treatments. I completely changed my diet, I did IVF, failed an IVF cycle, and then I knew that I needed to push through one more, and I told my doctors, I said, 'I would like to do another IUI.'"

After doing another round of IUI, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Andi, in October. They shared the news with an Instagram post, which included three photos. "Odette and I, but mostly Charlie are thrilled to welcome Andersen Lee Annable 'Andi,' " he wrote alongside the photos.

"Mom and baby are doing great. Big sister Charlie has not stopped smiling. The next chapter has begun and we couldn't be more grateful. #Familyoffour #AndiAnnable."