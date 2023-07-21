Daughters Sue After Funeral Home Buried a Stranger Instead of Their Dad: ‘I Just Feel So Wronged’

Two sisters are suing a pair of funeral homes for $60 million after a stranger was buried instead of their late father.



Stacy Holzman and Megan Zaner have accused Fletcher Funeral and Cremation Service in Fountain Inn, S.C., of mistaking another person’s remains for their father Clifford Zaner and placing the wrong body in Clifford’s burial clothes, according to the lawsuit filed in New York.



The women claim Fletcher then sent the remains to the Star of David Memorial Chapels in West Babylon, N.Y., which later insisted that they belonged to Clifford, who died on Feb. 25 at age 72.



In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Star of David said the family “confirmed the identification of the deceased at the cemetery” before the burial.



But Stacy and Megan claim they told Star of David that the person in the casket did not look like their father, and that the funeral home maintained that the body belonged to their father “throughout the viewing, funeral services and burial,” which included a Jewish religious ceremony.



Instead, the women say Fletcher left Clifford “abandoned” inside its morgue “without dignity or respect.” The mix up also meant Clifford was not buried in accordance with Jewish tradition, the lawsuit states.



"I just feel so wronged," Megan said, per FOX affiliate WNYW. "You trust these people. You don't know what you're doing, this doesn't happen every day. We lose our dad once in our life."

Star of David said it “took swift and decisive action to contact the family and offer whatever services needed to lessen their grief” after the South Carolina funeral home informed them of the mistake.



“We deeply regret any sorrow experienced by the family for the mistake made by the funeral home in South Carolina,” the funeral home said. It also stated that “families are under a great deal of stress when they identify their deceased."

Fletcher Funeral and Cremation Service did not immediately responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.



Stacy said she realized something was amiss when she noticed her father’s mustache was seemingly missing, according to CBS affiliate WCBS. “Where is his facial hair?” she recalled asking the funeral director, who informed her that shaving “everybody” was standard practice.

But Stacy still wasn’t convinced, especially after spotting an autopsy scar on the man’s head, per the report. (An autopsy was not conducted on her father, according to the lawsuit.)

“I'm like, 'No, this isn't right, I don't recognize him,'" Stacy recalled. But again, her concerns were dismissed by the funeral home.

It wasn’t until three weeks later that Fletcher informed Clifford’s family that there had indeed been a mix-up, the lawsuit states. A second funeral with the correct remains was held in Jacksonville, Fla., on March 24.



Megan and Stacy said Fletcher has apologized for the mistake, according to WNYW. However, they claim to have not received a refund for the first funeral with Star of David that involved the wrong remains.

Stacy paid $12,000 for the Star of David’s services, according to The Washington Post.



"I want them to take responsibility for this horrible mistake,” Megan said, per WNYW. “And I do want things put in place in the future, which I think should have been there, from happening to anybody else.”



Star of David said they are reviewing all of its protocols “and will make any recommended changes to ensure the correct identification of family members” moving forward.

“We are committed to continuing to provide the highest level of compassion and care to families who have entrusted us with their loved ones,” the funeral home said in their statement.