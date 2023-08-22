Daughter of Store Owner Killed Over Pride Flag Dispute Says Mom Was ‘an Incredible Person’ Who Helped Others

The daughter of Laura Ann Carleton, the Southern California store owner who was shot and killed last week during a dispute over her Pride flag, says her mother was an “incredible person” who always stood up for what she believed.



Speaking with Anderson Cooper on CNN this week, Arielle Carleton said she always “admired” her mother for looking out for other people and standing up for issues she believed in, such as equal rights.



Arielle, one of Laura’s nine children, said her mother often replaced the Pride flag outside of her store – whether it was due to the flags fading over time or someone coming by to rip them down in anger.

Laura's daughter told Cooper, 56, that when the family returned home Friday night following her mother's death, there was a new flag in the mail waiting for her.



“For her, it was just something that was so important and she was so fearless and any negative reaction, you know, she just powered through,” Laura’s daughter said. “The flags had been torn down before by different individuals, and she always went and order even larger flags in response and put it up. So, I admire her and I'm so proud of her, and I know that she passed standing up for something that she believed in.”

Arielle said her mother “wasn't afraid to stand up to anybody.”



“She was fearless and she was confident,” Laura’s daughter added.



On Friday around 5 p.m. local time, deputies from the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of an individual who was shot at the Mag Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen, Calif., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

According to police, the suspect involved in the shooting fled on foot after killing Carleton. Authorities later located the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, and when police attempted to converse with the perpetrator, "a lethal force encounter occurred and the suspect was pronounced deceased," the police release said.

The suspect has been identified by police as Travis Ikeguchi, 27, according to the Los Angeles Times.

After authorities arrived at the shop, they found Laura suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Arielle said it was “hard and emotional” for the family to come home and find a new flag waiting for her mother in the mail – an immediate reminder of her murder.

In the days after her killing, Laura was memorialized across social media by friends like Bridesmaids director Paul Feig and celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis and Bridget Everett. Arielle told Cooper that other shop owners had have since put up more Pride flags as well as mango flowers around the Cedar Glen community where Laura’s store was located, as well as another in downtown Los Angeles, to honor Laura.

The Carleton family is also raising money in Laura's honor to aid the local LGBTQ+ community.

One of the most important messages Arielle said her family received was from a friend she and her twin sister knew growing up.



“She messaged us this morning to let us know that she had driven past my mom's store a couple of weeks ago and seen the pride flag and that gave her the courage and the push to go home and come out to her family,” Arielle said, tearing up. “And that really resonated with us. I know that's really all that my mom wanted was for everybody here to feel safe and loved and accepted for who they were.”