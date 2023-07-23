11-Year-Old Daughter of Ex-MLS Player Brad Knighton Killed in Boating Accident

Retired MLS player Brad Knighton’s daughter Olivia, 11, died in a boating accident in South Carolina on Wednesday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Olivia was struck by a propeller and died from her injuries after her boat “was rocked by a large wake caused by another boat, resulting in nine of the 12 occupants going overboard.”

Olivia Knighton died in a boating accident in South Carolina. Brad Knighton/Instagram

Knighton, 38, announced the tragic news on Instagram Thursday in a tribute signed by him and his family, including wife Britney and their sons Owen and Brooks.

“There are no words to express the depth of our profound grief and sorrow in this moment,” the Knightons wrote.

“Our family is still in shock at the sudden and tragic loss of our beautiful and brilliant daughter, Olivia, to an unfortunate boating accident yesterday. We are still in disbelief that her bright and pure light was taken away from us so suddenly.”

“Somehow, we will get through this together as a family,” they added.

Brad Knighton poses with his family. Brad Knighton/Instagram

“Olivia loved soccer and the Revolution with all of her heart,” the message continued. “Our family always felt your support behind us during my career. We will need you and your prayers with us now more than ever. We love you, Olivia.”



Knighton’s former team, the New England Revolution, paid tribute to their goalie’s daughter on Saturday by holding up a jersey with Olivia’s name on the back. The soccer team’s Instagram post also included a snapshot of Olivia on the scoreboard in honor of her memory.



“You're with us always, Olivia ❤️,” the team wrote. Knighton commented on the message with several emojis: “✝️🫶🏻❤️🙏🏻.”

