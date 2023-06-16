Daryl Sabara Says Dad Left When He Was 1, Family with Meghan Trainor Lets Him Be 'Dad I Always Wanted'

Daryl Sabara has a lot to celebrate this Father's Day.

Just weeks away from welcoming his second baby boy with wife Meghan Trainor, 29, the Spy Kids star, 31, chats with PEOPLE about the "amazing" experience of being a dad to son Riley, 2, and the couple's excitement for their new addition.

"I'm feeling so excited," says Sabara. "It's coming up pretty soon. We're in our nesting stage right now and it's just kind of crazy to think this is the last time that it'll just be me, Meghan, and Riley, now that there's only a couple more weeks before there's somebody new here."

"The first pregnancy there is just so much unknown. And now for me, after becoming a dad, I'm like, 'What did I do before?' This is my life. This is the best," he continues. "I feel so much purpose and just getting up with Riley and having a morning routine and making him breakfast and making Meghan breakfast and having that family time. Now I just can see that life is just going to get better and better with baby No. 2."

Sabara tells PEOPLE that his experience thus far as a dad has been a "cathartic" one, sharing that his own father left when he was only 1.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ryan Trainor

"I'll say that it's pretty amazing because I didn't have a dad growing up. My dad left my family when I was 1. So becoming a dad has kind of given me this existential experience of getting become the dad that I always wanted," he says.

"I have no complaints so far," he adds of fatherhood. "Even all the poopy diapers and Riley's such a happy guy that all of it is pretty awesome. And he is my best friend, so I'm excited for a new best friend in a couple of weeks."



Riley is also getting excited about his role as a big brother, with Sabara sharing that he's "so ready to have a permanent friend."



"He definitely loves pointing to Meghan's stomach and saying 'baby' and kissing her belly. So it's definitely a lot cuter than we ever thought," says the soon-to-be dad of two.



Sabara also shares that Trainor — who experienced gestational diabetes in her first pregnancy — is "doing really well" and didn't get the same condition this time around.

"She is a trooper," says the actor. "The amount of things that she does pregnant, and just in general, I mean she's a superwoman. I just am in awe of her."

With Father's Day approaching, Sabara says he's looking forward to a "chill" holiday surrounded by family.

"I'm still pretty new to the Father's Day game, so I would just say an ideal day is having the whole family around and they're pretty much around every day anyway," he says, adding that he's hoping for a day of grilling, hanging by the pool and watching carwash videos on YouTube with Riley.

