The ‘Suction Power Is Impressive’ on This Robot Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop, and It’s on Sale for Under $200

There’s no question that this time of year is one of the most hectic, which includes hosting end-of-year celebrations and summer parties. If you find yourself with a lack of time from your busy schedule coupled with guests frequently coming inside your home, it may be helpful to have something to do the (literal) dirty work of cleaning your floors for you.

To save you time and energy, consider investing in a robot vacuum cleaner. Right now, you can get the Dartwood Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner for 38 percent off at Target. The vacuum features four modes: auto mode, zigzag mode, edge mode for corners, and spot mode to target specific areas. It also comes with built-in sensors that detect dirt and debris as well as obstacles so it doesn’t damage furniture or baseboards.

The Dartwood robot vacuum has a super thin design that allows it to maneuver under tables and couches easily, and uses a rapid-moving brush to break down dirt on hard flooring. It also comes with a mopboard, cloths, and a built-in water tank to tackle spills.

Buy It! Dartwood Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $185.99 (orig. $299.99); target.com

The vacuum’s smart features can be accessed through the app on your phone, which includes setting the cleaning mode, monitoring the battery life, and scheduling the turn on/turn off time so you can clean your floors at your convenience without giving it a second thought. Or, it can be controlled with the included remote control.

Cleaning while you’re out of your home is easy, as the vacuum can move around for up to 1,938 square feet and run for about one hour and 40 minutes on a single charge. The smart vac will also return to its included charging dock when it has about 10 percent battery remaining, so it’s always ready for the next use.

With so many WiFi-enabled smart robot vacuums on the market, it can be hard to choose the right one for you and your home. The Dartwood Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner, however, received perfect five-star ratings from Target shoppers who raved about their results and the ease of use. One shopper called it a “game changer” for cleaning your floors “without the hassle of traditional vacuuming.” A separate shopper said it’s “amazing how much dirt and dust it picks up, even from hard-to-reach places.”

Shoppers also shared that the vacuum is quiet so it doesn’t disturb you when you’re home, even though the “suction power is impressive,” allowing the vacuum to “easily pick up pet hair,” as highlighted by one shopper. Overall, reviewers say the vacuum is a “true lifesaver.”

Give yourself back a bit more time and your floors a bit more attention with the Dartwood Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is on sale for $186 at Target.

