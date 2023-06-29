Darryl Worley Releases Sequel to 'Have You Forgotten' with a New Message of Unity: Listen (Exclusive)

"I believe the message is very clear: We are better in every way when we are pulling together," the country crooner told PEOPLE

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been working at PEOPLE for 15 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 04:00PM EDT

Darryl Worley has a new message for his listeners.

Two decades after his biggest hit to date, “Have You Forgotten,” singer-songwriter has recorded a sequel to the track, titled “Have We Forgotten.”

Penned with Wynn Varble, who co-wrote the original song with Worley, the follow-up is intended to carry a message of unity, and the writing duo changed more than just one word in the song’s title to accomplish this.

“The message is that we as a people here in America need to think about what we can do to help with the problem of division,” Worley told PEOPLE.

To convey this, Worley and Varble rewrote most of the 2003 track’s lyrics. Instead of “I hear people saying we don't need this war / I say there's some things worth fighting for,” for example, Worley now croons, “I hear people saying our best days are gone / A people once united can’t even get along.”

In “Have We Forgotten,” lines that described the events and aftermath of 9/11 in the original song have been replaced with calls to action urging people to set aside their differences and unite: “The whole wide world is watching as we go ‘round and ‘round / We need to come together y’all and we better do it now.”

Darryl Worley single - Have We Forgotten - album artwork
Darryl Worley's "Have We Forgotten".

Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.
Darryl Worley
Darryl Worley's "Have You Forgotten". Courtesy DreamWorks Records

“If everyone that hears this song makes an effort to do what they can to help with this, it will make a huge difference,” Worley said. “We need to do something at this point to bring about unity. United we stand.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The updated anthem was not actually the country singer’s idea, he told PEOPLE. “A friend of mine suggested we should write a new lyric for the 20th anniversary,” he said. “We decided to go for it.”

In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Worley said that he and writing partner “didn't try to follow anybody's formula” while writing the 2003 track.

“We said what we wanted to say and spoke our hearts,” he said in the interview.

Darryl Worley new single
Darryl Worley.

Amy Allmand

When asked if this philosophy was used while penning “Have We Forgotten,” the country crooner said, “The exact same holds true for this song.”

He continued, “It had to be honest to have a chance. We used simple language and it goes straight to the point. This wasn’t as easy as the first one.”

“It took a little more time to get this right,” he told PEOPLE. “But I believe the message is very clear: We are better in every way when we are pulling together.”

Related Articles
Brantley and Amber Gilbert anniversary
Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran Gilbert Celebrate 8th Anniversary: 'I Love You, Pretty Girl'
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Hit in the Eye with Bracelet During Idaho Concert: 'Don't Throw Things'
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Title of Book: 'People Have Made a Lot of Assumptions' (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Bobby Osborne attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City
Legendary Bluegrass Musician Bobby Osborne Dead at 91
Elle King performs at 2023 Summerfest on June, 22 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Summerfest 2023: All the Best Portraits and Performances from the Milwaukee Festival's Opening Weekend (Exclusive)
Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo in Bones
Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo 'Excited' to 'Reminisce' as They Launch 'Bones' Rewatch Podcast (Exclusive)
Toby Keith
Toby Keith Hopes to Be 'Out on the Road' This Fall as Stomach Cancer Tumor Shrinks by a Third
Kesha Says She's at 'Peace' and 'Happier Than Ever' as She Prepares for Upcoming Gag Order Tour (Exclusive)
Kesha Says She's at 'Peace' and 'Happier Than Ever' as She Prepares for Upcoming Gag Order Tour (Exclusive)
Lainey Wilson and Brian Wilson attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
What Lainey Wilson's Dad Said to Convince Her to Film 'Yellowstone' After His Near-Fatal Stroke (Exclusive)
Football quarterback Devlin Hodges and US singer Lainey Wilson attend the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, 2023.
Lainey Wilson Reveals Why She and Boyfriend Devlin 'Duck' Hodges Waited 2 Years to Go Public (Exclusive)
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Chase Stokes Surprises Kelsea Ballerini on Tour in 'Best 24 Hours' — See the Sweet Moment
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes at the party celebrating the Broadway Premiere of "Shucked" held at Capitale on April 4, 2023
Kelsea Ballerini Runs Offstage to Smooch Chase Stokes Before Singing 'Kissed Someone New Last Night' Lyric
Joe Don Rooney (L) and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts attend the 14th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honor
Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus' Newly Unsealed Deposition Reveals What Joe Don Rooney Told Him About 'Painful' Divorce
Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck
Miranda Cosgrove Would 'Love' to Play Josh Peck's Sibling Again — They've Even 'Talked' It Over (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend Blake Shelton's Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Blake Shelton 'So Proud' of Gwen Stefani as She Releases New Song: 'It's a Hit'
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is Excited to 'Unlock' Her 'Potential' with Solo Music Outside of Little Mix (Exclusive)