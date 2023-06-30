Darren Drozdov, Former WWE Wrestler Who Was Paralyzed in 1999 Ring Accident, Dead at 54

Darren Drozdov, the former WWE star who was left paralyzed after an in-ring accident in 1999, has died. He was 54.

WWE announced Drozdov’s death Friday afternoon.



“An imposing force in the ring, Darren Drozdov became a notable figure in WWE, known to fans as both Puke and Droz during his time as an in-ring competitor,” the pro wrestling company said in a statement.



Drozdov’s family said in a statement that the former wrestler and NFL football player died of natural causes on Friday morning.

“There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now,” Drozdov’s family said. “Darren, affectionately known as ‘Droz,’ was involved in a tragic ring accident while wrestling for the WWE in 1999 that rendered him a quadriplegic. Nevertheless, Droz maintained a championship mindset and lived every day to the fullest even though he was unable to move from the neck down for the past 24 years.”

Drozdov was injured during a mid-match accident with fellow wrestler D’Lo Brown during a taping of “WWE SmackDown” in October 1999. Drozdov slipped from Brown’s grasp and fell on his neck, fracturing two vertebrae in his neck, The New York Times reported at the time.

Tributes to Drozdov came in from throughout the pro wrestling community Friday afternoon, including from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.



“Man I’m so sorry to hear one of our ring brothers has passed away,” Johnson tweeted. “Darren Drozdov aka Droz. We wrestled on a lot of cards together. Such an awesome dude. Great personality and great wrestling talent. We always talked about football and fishing. Sending love, strength, mana and light to his family. RIP brother.”

Prior to his pro wrestling career, Drozdov played college football for the University of Maryland and was later drafted to the NFL, where he played three seasons for the New York Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos said the they were “saddened” to hear of Drozdov’s death Friday, posting a tribute on social media.

"'Droz' embodied the spirit of perseverance & determination through adversity, and our hearts go out to his family,” the team said.



After leaving the NFL, Drozdov joined the WWE — then known as the World Wrestling Federation (“WWF”) — in 1998 where he found a prominent fan in WWF chairman Vince McMahon.

McMahon said in a 1999 documentary about pro wrestling that he was so enthralled by Drozdov’s ability to vomit on command that he gave the newcomer the nickname “Puke.”

Drozdov began making appearances on WWF television soon after joining the company.



After his paralyzing injury in 1999, Drozdov required 24-hour at-home care, according to Fox Sports. The wrestler said McMahon and WWE continued to aid him throughout multiple surgeries in the years after the accident, which left him bound to a wheelchair.

“There is always another day,” Drozdov would say, according to his family. “Just because I’m paralyzed and stuck in a wheelchair, doesn’t mean my life is over. I’ve learned to live again, and my life is far from over.”

Drozdov lived the remainder of his life in New Jersey with his sister and her family, just across the river from their parents’ house.

“He was a devoted son, brother, and friend who had always put others first, especially his family,” his family said Friday. “He was kind, generous and was always there for his people. He was our guiding light who lit up our lives with infinite love and wonder. His smile was healing. His warmth, love, and laughter were infectious.”



The family said they “could always turn to him for wisdom and solace” in times of need.



“His absence feels like a giant hole in our family and our hearts,” the Drozdovs said. “Everyone who knew Darren was a better person because of it.”