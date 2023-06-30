Darren Drozdov, Former WWE Wrestler Who Was Paralyzed in 1999 Ring Accident, Dead at 54

"Such an awesome dude," Dwayne Johnson said in a tribute post. "Great personality and great wrestling talent."

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 05:11PM EDT
Darren "Droz" Drozdov remembrance post on WWE Instagram
Darren Drozdov. Photo:

WWE/ Instagram

Darren Drozdov, the former WWE star who was left paralyzed after an in-ring accident in 1999, has died. He was 54.

WWE announced Drozdov’s death Friday afternoon.

“An imposing force in the ring, Darren Drozdov became a notable figure in WWE, known to fans as both Puke and Droz during his time as an in-ring competitor,” the pro wrestling company said in a statement.

Drozdov’s family said in a statement that the former wrestler and NFL football player died of natural causes on Friday morning.

“There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now,” Drozdov’s family said. “Darren, affectionately known as ‘Droz,’ was involved in a tragic ring accident while wrestling for the WWE in 1999 that rendered him a quadriplegic. Nevertheless, Droz maintained a championship mindset and lived every day to the fullest even though he was unable to move from the neck down for the past 24 years.”

Drozdov was injured during a mid-match accident with fellow wrestler D’Lo Brown during a taping of “WWE SmackDown” in October 1999. Drozdov slipped from Brown’s grasp and fell on his neck, fracturing two vertebrae in his neck, The New York Times reported at the time.

Tributes to Drozdov came in from throughout the pro wrestling community Friday afternoon, including from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Man I’m so sorry to hear one of our ring brothers has passed away,” Johnson tweeted. “Darren Drozdov aka Droz. We wrestled on a lot of cards together. Such an awesome dude. Great personality and great wrestling talent. We always talked about football and fishing. Sending love, strength, mana and light to his family. RIP brother.”

Prior to his pro wrestling career, Drozdov played college football for the University of Maryland and was later drafted to the NFL, where he played three seasons for the New York Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos said the they were “saddened” to hear of Drozdov’s death Friday, posting a tribute on social media.

"'Droz' embodied the spirit of perseverance & determination through adversity, and our hearts go out to his family,” the team said.

After leaving the NFL, Drozdov joined the WWE — then known as the World Wrestling Federation (“WWF”) — in 1998 where he found a prominent fan in WWF chairman Vince McMahon. 

McMahon said in a 1999 documentary about pro wrestling that he was so enthralled by Drozdov’s ability to vomit on command that he gave the newcomer the nickname “Puke.” 

Drozdov began making appearances on WWF television soon after joining the company.

After his paralyzing injury in 1999, Drozdov required 24-hour at-home care, according to Fox Sports. The wrestler said McMahon and WWE continued to aid him throughout multiple surgeries in the years after the accident, which left him bound to a wheelchair.

“There is always another day,” Drozdov would say, according to his family. “Just because I’m paralyzed and stuck in a wheelchair, doesn’t mean my life is over. I’ve learned to live again, and my life is far from over.”  

Drozdov lived the remainder of his life in New Jersey with his sister and her family, just across the river from their parents’ house.

“He was a devoted son, brother, and friend who had always put others first, especially his family,” his family said Friday. “He was kind, generous and was always there for his people. He was our guiding light who lit up our lives with infinite love and wonder. His smile was healing. His warmth, love, and laughter were infectious.”

The family said they “could always turn to him for wisdom and solace” in times of need.

“His absence feels like a giant hole in our family and our hearts,” the Drozdovs said. “Everyone who knew Darren was a better person because of it.”

Related Articles
The Iron Sheik
The Iron Sheik, WWE Legend and Hall of Famer, Dead at 81: 'Truly One of a Kind'
Cedric Killings of the Houston Texans poses for his 2007 NFL headshot
Former NFL Player Cedric Killings Dead at 45 After Pancreatic Cancer: 'Can't Believe This Is Real'
Teammates Ryan Mallett #15 and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots
Tom Brady Mourns Death of Former Teammate Ryan Mallett: 'We Lost a Great Man'
Superstar Billy Graham during Wrestle Mania XX at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)
Billy Graham, WWE Hall of Famer and Pro Wrestler, Dead at 79
Montez Ford and Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair Talks New 'Fun-Filled' Reality Show, Working with Husband Montez Ford: 'I'm Blessed' (Exclusive)
Bushwhackers 1987
Bushwhacker Butch, WWE Hall of Famer and Pro Wrestler, Dead at 78 
LeBron James Honors 'Hero' Jim Brown in Emotional Message: 'We all stand on your shoulders'
LeBron James Honors Jim Brown in Emotional Tribute: 'We All Stand on Your Shoulders'
Travis Browne and Ronda Rousey attend FOX's Stars On Mars "The Mars Bar" VIP red carpet press preview at Scum and Villainy Cantina on June 01, 2023
Who Is Ronda Rousey's Husband? All About Travis Browne
Patrick Mahomes speaks to reporters following a White House celebration of the team's 2023 Super Bowl championship
Patrick Mahomes Playfully Steers Travis Kelce Away from Making White House Podium Speech: 'Sorry! Sorry!'
WWE RAW Bad Bunny & Damian Priest
WWE's Damian Priest Says Fighting Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico Will Be 'Biggest Thing I Ever Do' (Exclusive)
Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Vince McMahon Says Misconduct Allegations Had Nothing to Do with WWE and UFC Merger
Lisa Marie, Tina Turner and Jerry Springer
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 6th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Christian McCaffrey Would 'Love' for His Kids to Play Sports If He's 'Fortunate' to Have Them (Exclusive)
Former NFL Defensive End Chris Smith Dead at 31
Former NFL Defensive End Chris Smith Dead at 31: 'The Ultimate Give-Back Guy'
Dwayne Johnson and daughters
Dwayne Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Jackson Mahomes, Younger Brother of Patrick Mahomes, Arrested for Aggravated Sexual Battery
Jackson Mahomes, Brother of Patrick Mahomes, Out on Bond Following Aggravated Sexual Battery Accusation