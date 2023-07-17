Christopher Nolan Says He Won’t Direct Another Superhero Movie After 'Dark Knight' Trilogy

​Christopher Nolan isn't planning to ask another actor to wear a cape in his movies. The Oppenheimer director, 52, said he has no interest in directing another superhero movie after making The Dark Knight trilogy.

During a speed round of questions in YouTuber HugoDécrypte's interview, Nolan was asked if he would ever make another superhero movie after his Batman films. "No," Nolan replied.

Nolan also said he would never make a television series and passed when asked about wanting to make a Star Wars movie. However, he did say he plans to continue making movies in 10 years.

The Dark Knight trilogy began in 2005 with Batman Begins, starring Christian Bale as the caped crusader. The franchise was followed by The Dark Knight in 2008, and The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. In the past, Bale, 49, has said he would not play Batman again unless Nolan was directing.

"I had a pact with Chris Nolan," Bale told ScreenRant last year. "We said, 'Hey, look. Let's make three films, if we're lucky enough to get to do that. And then let's walk away. Let's not linger too long.' In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, 'You know what, I've got another story to tell.' And if he wished to tell that story with me, I'd be in."

Since moving on from superheroes, Nolan has moved between historical dramas like Dunkirk to original science fiction epics like Interstellar. His latest is Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who played a key role in developing the first nuclear weapons used in World War II.

The all-star cast features Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer's wife Katherine, Matt Damon as Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as U.S. Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Lewis Strauss and Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock.

“Just going to flat out say it: This is the best film I’ve ever been in,” Downey, 58, said at the Oppenheimer premiere in London. “I cannot wait for you all to experience it.” The Iron Man actor later said that the three-hour epic "transcends" all expectations.

"This is what a summer blockbuster, when I was growing up, used to be,” he continued. “It just kind of, like, changed your life. But again, you know, it’s why Chris Nolan is who he is."

Murphy, 47, previously worked with Nolan on The Dark Knight movies, playing the Batman villain Scarecrow. He also starred in Inception and Dunkirk. The actor told Entertainment Weekly that the day Nolan asked him to play Oppenheimer was "one of the best days of my life."

"I'll always turn up for Chris, no matter what the part is, but, secretly, it's a dream to play a lead part. The thing was, I had no idea," he said in a roundtable conversation with Nolan. "There was no preamble or anything, I just got the call. So it was incredibly exciting, and daunting, and terrifying, all at the same time."

Oppenheimer premieres in U.S. theaters July 21.