Daphne Oz Celebrates First Day of School for Her Four Kids, Jokes They Wanted to 'Stay at the Beach'

Oz shares her four kids — Giovanna, Domenica, Philomena and Jovan — with husband John Jovanovic

By Hannah Sacks
Published on September 7, 2023 12:48PM EDT
daphne oz first day of school
Photo:

FOX via Getty; Daphne Oz/Instagram

Daphne Oz is celebrating the start of a brand new school year!

On Wednesday, the Eat Your Heart Out cookbook author, 37, posted a series of photos from her kids' first day of school on her Instagram. In the first photo, Philomena 'Philo' Bijou, 9, matches her brother Jovan, 7, in bright green T-shirts. Giovanna Ines, 4, holds up her hand and stands next to sister Domenica Celine, 5, who joins her older siblings in wearing green.

In other photos, the four siblings pose for solo shots and videos and then hug each other in a black and white picture.

"First day of school 2023!! Some would have preferred to stay at the beach 😉❤️," Oz captioned her post.

Oz shares her four kids with her husband John Jovanovic.

For Easter this year, the family of six celebrated the holiday by posing together against a huge tree for family photos. One of which included Oz's parents, Dr. Mehemet Oz and wife Lisa, with Oz captioning the shot, "Happy Easter! 💜."

The family also participated in a few Easter traditions, with Giovanna posing next to a table that included Easter treats, dyed eggs and a set of bunny ears.

Oz previously spoke to PEOPLE about her "one rule" when it comes to feeding her four kids. "My only rule at mealtime is you have to try everything once," she told PEOPLE.

"My grandmother, who's a mom of six, always told me, 'Don't make your kids resent you more than the food,' so I don't insist that they finish their plates or anything but I want them to try everything once because I want them to be adventurous eaters and love exploring through food the way I do."

"I will put these communal platters down and they'll serve themselves so they can take the portion they're excited to have, and it ends up creating this really wonderful communal vibe," Oz continued. "It gives your kids a lot of agency when it comes to eating well, which I think is also important for establishing healthy long-term eating habits."

Oz and her husband are also to careful to carve out some one-on-one time with their kids. In January 2022, the Emmy-winning television host shared a carousel of sweet photos from her and her husband's respective date nights with two of their four kids.

"Double date Sunday!! 💯 the Johns went to see the Dolphins game down in Miami, so Philo and I made an evening of it…we saw Sing 2 (so cute 🎶) and then chased our bucket of popcorn and candy with all the veg at Cheesecake Factory (the Thai chicken lettuce wraps 🤤)," Oz wrote.

The Emmy-winning television host added, "[We] discussed what her birthday party theme should be (spies is the top contender 🤫), and now I'm going to bed at 9:30 so basically a dream night with my biggest little lady love ❤️."

