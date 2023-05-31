Danny Masterson Verdict: Here’s Everything We Know About What Happens Next

After a seven-day deliberation, a jury at Los Angeles Superior Court reached a verdict on Danny Masterson's retrial on Wednesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on May 31, 2023 10:58 PM
Photo: Lucy Nicholson/Getty

Danny Masterson's rape retrial has left the actor facing a maximum sentence of 30 years to life in state prison.

On Wednesday, the 47-year-old actor was convicted of two rape charges stemming from a 2020 charge of forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. While Masterson has been out of jail on a $3.3 million dollar bail, the That '70s Show alum was handcuffed and immediately sent to jail after the verdict, where he will reportedly remain in custody until the next hearing on Aug. 4.

As he awaits his sentencing, here is everything we know so far.

What were the charges against Danny Masterson?

Masterson was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear stemming from separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. According to NBC News, the three women were members of the Church of Scientology — which Masterson is reportedly also a member of. They have been identified as Jane Doe #1, Jane Doe #2, and Jane Doe #3.

When was the retrial held?

After Masterson's rape trial was declared a mistrial on Nov. 30, a jury at Los Angeles Superior Court began a retrial on April 17, per The Washington Post. The jury heard closing arguments from Deputy District Attorney Ariel Anson on May 16, per Fox News.

What was the verdict of Danny Masterson's rape trial?

Masterson was convicted of forcibly raping two women by a jury of seven women and five men, according to the Associated Press. The outlet reports that the jury could not reach a verdict on the third count, which is alleged to have been bought on by a reported former longtime girlfriend of the actor.

In a statement to the AP after the verdict, she shared: "While I’m encouraged that Danny Masterson will face some criminal punishment, I am devastated that he has dodged criminal accountability for his heinous conduct against me."

NBC News reports that Jane Doe #2 also shared a statement after the verdict was handed down in which she expressed, "I am experiencing a complex array of emotions — relief, exhaustion, strength, sadness — knowing that my abuser, Danny Masterson, will face accountability for his criminal behavior. I am disappointed that he was not convicted on all counts, but take great solace in the fact that he, the Church of Scientology, and others, will have to fully account for their abhorrent actions in civil court."

When was Danny Masterson convicted?

Danny Masterson received a verdict on Wednesday by a Los Angeles jury after seven days of deliberation.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office explained the convictions in a press release on Wednesday, stating, "In April 2003, Masterson raped a 28-year-old woman and sometime between October and December of that year he sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman who he had invited to his Hollywood Hills home."

When will Danny Masterson be sentenced?

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that Masterson was remanded into custody after receiving a guilty verdict. He awaits a hearing scheduled for Aug. 4 in Department 105 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. According to the Associated Press, Masterson will be held without bail until he is sentenced.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

