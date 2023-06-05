Bijou Phillips 'Shocked' by Husband Danny Masterson's Rape Conviction, But Won't Leave Him: Source

Bijou Phillips was “shocked and devastated” by husband Danny Masterson’s conviction last Wednesday on two counts of rape, a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE.



Phillips, 43, has been married to Masterson, 47, since 2011.

The That '70s Show actor was convicted of two counts of rape last week by a jury in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

“She wasn’t prepared for the verdict,” the source says. “She never expected him to be found guilty. She couldn’t believe that he was taken into custody right away and remanded.”



The source adds that Phillips “is terrified about the sentencing.”

Jesse Grant/Getty; Joe Scarnici/Getty

Masterson was handcuffed and immediately sent to jail following his conviction. He will be remanded until his next hearing on Aug. 4, per the Los Angeles Times. He faces 30 years to life in prison.

According to the Associated Press, Masterson will be held without bail until he is sentenced. He faces 30 years to life in prison.

“No matter what happens though, Bijou supports him,” the source says. “She has no plans to leave him.”

A representative for Phillips did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A representative for Masterson could not be reached.

Danny Masterson. LUCY NICHOLSON/POOL/AFP

Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson. Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times

Masterson was charged in 2020 with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. Since his arrest, Masterson has been out of jail on a $3.3 million bail. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges in January 2021.

He was convicted on two counts, and the third count resulted in a hung jury with eight out of the jurors voting to convict the actor, according to Variety.



The Los Angeles Times reported that Masterson’s family members were "fighting back tears" after his convictions were read and that Phillips also began to cry. At one point, Judge Charlaine Olmedo asked Phillips to maintain her composure.

"Can you maintain your composure?” the judge reportedly said. “I know it's hard. But if not I need you to step outside."



If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.