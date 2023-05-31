Danny Masterson Convicted of 2 Counts of Rape

Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged rape.

A verdict has been reached in the rape retrial involving Danny Masterson.

A jury at Los Angeles Superior Court determined that Masterson, 47, is guilty of two counts of rape, per the Los Angeles Times.

After jurors deliberated for more than seven days, a third count of rape resulted in a hung jury, according to the Times.

The That '70s Show actor did not register much of a reaction to the verdict, according to L.A. reporter Meghann Cuniff, who noted that his family members were "fighting back tears" and that wife Bijou Phillips also began to cry.

Cuniff reported Judge Charlaine Olmedo as saying, "Can you maintain your composure? I know it's hard. But if not I need you to step outside."

Masterson was handcuffed and immediately sent to jail, per Cuniff. The next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.

Danny Masterson. Lalo Yasky/Getty

Masterson was charged in 2020 with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. Since his arrest, Masterson has been out of jail on a $3.3 million bail. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges in January 2021.

At the time, Masterson's attorney Tom Mesereau issued a statement to PEOPLE that said, "Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify."

Mesereau continued, "Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife [Bijou Phillips] are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

All of the alleged crimes occurred at Masterson's home, prosecutors say, and all three accusers took the stand to detail their allegations in May 2021 in a preliminary hearing.

Masterson was initially tried for the allegations in late 2022, but a mistrial was called after jurors were unable to come to a unanimous verdict. Ten of 12 of jurors wanted to find Masterson not guilty based on the evidence presented.

Danny Masterson. Lucy Nicholson/Reuters Pool/Splash News Online

Many of the allegations against Masterson first surfaced in March 2017 when the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division confirmed an investigation was taking place into sexual assault allegations against the actor. In November 2017, HuffPost reported that a fourth woman had accused Masterson of raping her in the early 2000s.

After the allegations came to light, Masterson was removed from the Netflix series The Ranch — which he appeared in alongside former '70s Show costar Ashton Kutcher. United Talent Agency also cut ties with the actor.

"This is beyond ridiculous," Masterson said in a statement to PEOPLE through his attorney at the time. "I'm not going to fight my ex-girlfriend in the media like she's been baiting me to do for more than two years. I will beat her in court — and look forward to it because the public will finally be able learn the truth and see how I've been railroaded by this woman. And once her lawsuit is thrown out, I intend to sue her and the others who jumped on the bandwagon for the damage they caused me and my family."

Danny Masterson. Michael Buckner/Getty Images for The George Lopez Foundation

In January, Kutcher, 45 shared his honest thoughts on the allegations against Masterson.

"I'm not the judge. I'm not the jury. I'm not the DA. I'm not the victim. And I'm not the accused. And so, in that case, I don't have a space to comment." he told Esquire. "I just don't know."

He added he wants Masterson "to be found innocent of the charges brought against him" if he was not responsible for the assaults. "I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way," Kutcher concluded.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.