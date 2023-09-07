Danny Masterson Blew Kiss to Wife Bijou Phillips in Courtroom After Being Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson was found guilty on two counts of rape in May and sentenced by an Los Angeles judge on Thursday

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 09:03PM EDT
Danny Masterson is seen in court during sentencing hearing today. Danny blew a kiss to wife Bijou before being led away.
Danny Masterson is seen at sentencing hearing on September 7, 2023. Photo:

Mona Shafer Edwards / BACKGRID

Danny Masterson made a public display of affection to his wife Bijou Phillips after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison in his rape case.

In a court sketch, the That '70s Show actor was seen blowing a kiss to Phillips before being led away to prison. She was in attendance at the sentencing with members of Masterson's family, according to Variety.

During the sentencing, two women he was convicted of raping gave victim impact statements and the Judge Charlaine Olmedo told Masterson, "Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here," according to the outlet.

Masterson's defense attorney Shawn Holley said in a statement to PEOPLE after the verdict that he will appeal.

danny-masterson
Danny Masterson. Michael Buckner/Getty Images for The George Lopez Foundation

A jury at Los Angeles Superior Court found Masterson guilty of two counts of rape in May, per the Los Angeles Times. After jurors deliberated for more than seven days, a third count of rape resulted in a hung jury, the outlet reported.

Masterson did not register much of a reaction to the verdict, according to L.A. reporter Meghann Cuniff, who noted that his family members were "fighting back tears" and Phillips also began to cry when he was convicted.

Cuniff reported Judge Olmedo as telling her, "Can you maintain your composure? I know it's hard. But if not I need you to step outside."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Phillips was “shocked and devastated” by the conviction.  The insider said, “She wasn’t prepared for the verdict. She never expected him to be found guilty. She couldn’t believe that he was taken into custody right away and remanded.”

The source added that Phillips was “terrified about the sentencing.”

Danny Masterson is seen arriving in court today with wife Bijou Phillips
Danny Masterson is seen arriving in court with wife Bijou Phillips on May 30, 2023.

BACKGRID

Masterson was charged in 2020 with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. Since his arrest, Masterson has been out of jail on a $3.3 million bail. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges in January 2021.

At the time, Masterson's attorney Tom Mesereau issued a statement to PEOPLE that said, "Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify."

Mesereau continued, "Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

All of the alleged crimes occurred at Masterson's home, prosecutors say, and all three accusers took the stand to detail their allegations in May 2021 in a preliminary hearing.

Danny Masterson stands with his lawyers Thomas Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum as he is arraigned on three rape charges
Danny Masterson in court on September 18, 2020.

LUCY NICHOLSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

Masterson was initially tried for the allegations in late 2022, but a mistrial was called after jurors were unable to come to a unanimous verdict. Ten of 12 of jurors wanted to find Masterson not guilty based on the evidence presented.

Many of the allegations against Masterson first surfaced in March 2017 when the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division confirmed an investigation was taking place into sexual assault allegations against the actor. In November 2017, HuffPost reported that a fourth woman had accused Masterson of raping her in the early 2000s.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After the allegations came to light, Masterson was removed from the Netflix series The Ranch — which he appeared in alongside former '70s Show costar Ashton Kutcher. United Talent Agency also cut ties with the actor.

"This is beyond ridiculous," Masterson said in a statement to PEOPLE through his attorney at the time. "I'm not going to fight my ex-girlfriend in the media like she's been baiting me to do for more than two years. I will beat her in court — and look forward to it because the public will finally be able learn the truth and see how I've been railroaded by this woman. And once her lawsuit is thrown out, I intend to sue her and the others who jumped on the bandwagon for the damage they caused me and my family."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
Jimmy Fallon 04 28 23
Jimmy Fallon Apologizes to 'Tonight Show' Staffers amid 'Toxic Workplace' Accusations: 'I Feel So Bad'
Jax Taylor and Shake Chatterjee
'House of Villains': Jax Taylor Threatens to Go 'Back to Jail' Over Shake Chatterjee Feud and 5 Celebs Make Surprise Cameos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" With Parfums de Marly And Telmont Champagne At Scarpetta at Scarpetta on September 27, 2022
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Joke About Their Different Recollections of Their First Kiss: She 'Slipped the Tongue'
Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says He Regrets âWhoring Outâ Lark Voorhies' Lisa on âSaved By the Bel
Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says He Regrets 'Saved by the Bell' Storyline Where Lark Voorhies' Lisa Was Kissed 'Without Consent'
Opening Statements Begin in Danny Masterson Sexual Assault Trial as D.A. Recounts Disturbing Rape Claims
Danny Masterson Gets Sentence of 30 Years to Life in Prison for Raping 2 Women
Taylor Momsen
Taylor Momsen Reflects on Her 'Complicated' Choice to Leave 'Gossip Girl': 'It Was Like a Light Bulb Went Off'
Alicia Quarles Tears Up Recalling Late Momâs Support During Traumatic Mental Breakdown
Alicia Quarles Tears Up Recalling Late Mom’s Support During Mental Breakdown: 'She Never Wavered' (Exclusive)
TV personality Lindsie Chrisley arrives at the 2016 Summer TCA Tour - NBCUniversal Press Tour at the Four Seasons Hotel - Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California.
Why Lindsie Chrisley Says It Was in Her 'Best Interest' to Be 'Methodical' with 'Chrisley Knows Best' Earnings
Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah
Lisa Barlow Says It Was 'Kind of a Relief' for Jen Shah Not to Be Part of 'RHOSLC' amid Prison Sentence
bip-joe-amabile-serena-pitt-engagement-party-082622-7-1500
Serena Pitt Says She and Joe Amabile Spent the Night Before Their Wedding Together: 'We're Already Married!'
Taylor Armstrong, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Taylor Armstrong Says She Wants Kyle Richards to Be 'Happy' After Split from Mauricio Umansky
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara Reveals How She's Been 'Trying to Have Fun' Lately After Joe Manganiello Split
Bryant Gumbel attends the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards
'Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel' Is Ending at HBO After 29 Seasons: 'I'm Proud of the Imprint We've Made'
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
'Amish Stud' Lifetime Movie Trailer Stars Luke Macfarlane and Kirsten Vangsness as Secret Lovers (Exclusive)
Alexis Bellino and Drew Bohn attend WE tv celebrates the premiere of 'Marriage Boot Camp' at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
RHOC's Alexis Bellino and Fiancé Andy Bohn Have 'Lovingly Chosen to Separate' After 3-Year Engagement
Patrick J. Adams Gives a Nod to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry For 'Suits' Resurgence on Netflix
Patrick J. Adams Gives Cheeky Nod to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry After 'Suits' Streaming Resurgence