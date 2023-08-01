Rhea Perlman and Ex Danny DeVito Reunite with Their 'Taxi' Costars in N.Y.C.

The former couple was spotted with Tony Danza and Carol Kane at the premiere of Perlman's new play

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 1, 2023 02:00PM EDT
Carol Kane, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Tony Danza and Lucy Liu pose at the opening night of the play "Let's Call Her Patty"
From left: Carol Kane, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Tony Danza and Lucy Liu. Photo:

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Former couple Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman just reunited in New York City alongside some of their former Taxi castmates.

DeVito, 78, and Perlman, 75, were photographed together Monday during opening night of the new stage play Let’s Call Her Patty at Lincoln Center Theater. Written by Zarina Shea and directed by Margot Bordelon, Let's Call Her Patty, which stars Perlman as the title character, is described as “a comedy about what it means to be a mother, a daughter, or anyone in the world doing their best to disentangle life’s mess.”

At the play’s premiere, DeVito and Perlman posed for photos with their friends and former castmates from the beloved 1978-1983 sitcom, Tony Danza and Carol Kane, along with Why Women Kill actor Lucy Liu. 

This is not the first time that alums from the show, which ran from 1978 to 1983, have gotten together recently. Two months ago, Danza, Kane, Judd Hirsch and Christopher Lloyd reunited for lunch in N.Y.C. At the time, Danza tweeted a photograph of them sharing a table and wrote: "Love these people so much! #oldfriends #taxi.”

Throughout Taxi’s entire run, DeVito played the unlikeable Sunshine Cab Company dispatcher Louie De Palma. For that role, he was nominated for four Emmys, winning outstanding supporting actor in a comedy in 1981. In a recurring role on Taxi, Perlman played Louie’s girlfriend, Zena Sherman, before later landing on Cheers as barmaid Carla Tortelli.

In a 2019 PEOPLE interview, DeVito talked about auditioning for his breakout role as Louie. “I wasn’t gonna do the show,” he admitted. “I was like, I don’t know about doing a pilot for a television show. I read it, I loved it.

"The only way to get (the role) was to really go in as Louie. And so I walked in with script in my hand, and I said to them, 'One thing I want to know before we start: Who wrote this (expletive)?’ and I threw it on the table. I walked in the room, I took one tiny step in total terror, and then they all laughed their asses off. Then I sat in the chair, I couldn’t do anything wrong.”

DeVito and Perlman started dating in 1971 and married eleven years later; together they have three children, Lucy, Grace and Jacob. They first announced their separation in October 2012 after 30 years of marriage but later patched things up in March 2013. The two split again in March 2017.

Last month, during an appearance on Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Wiser Than Me podcast, Perlman said that the two are still legally married despite the separation. "And we are still very good friends and we see each other a lot,” she added. "And our family is still the most important thing to both of us."

She further explained about the split: "It was very difficult at first. And there were a lot of reasons that we separated, which I'm not gonna go into. But it took time for us to come to this somehow pretty decent understanding and relationship with each other."

Related Articles
Paul Reubens visits at SiriusXM Studios; THE BLACKLIST, Paul Reubens, 'Dr. Linus Creel',
Paul Reubens 'Helped Define' What Was 'Strange and Fun' About 'The Blacklist,' Says Creator (Exclusive)
Angus Cloud attends the Closing Night Gala Red Carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 08, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Inside Angus Cloud's Grief Before Dying: 'Euphoria' Star 'Intensely Struggled' with His Dad's Death Last Week
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Sofía Vergara Asks Court to Enforce Joe Manganiello Prenup, Plus Preserve Her Earnings and Assets During Marriage
The glee club performs in the "Blame It on the Alcohol" episode
Inside the 'Glee' Cast's Sake-Saturated Work Lunch-Turned-Dance Party That Inspired a Very Special Episode
Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud's 'Euphoria' Family Mourns His Death at 25: 'The Tears Just Won't Stop'
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Remain Separated but Are 'Getting Along': 'Things Have Settled' (Source)
HERE COMES PEE-WEE
Paul Reubens Cared for His Father Dying of Cancer 19 Years Before He Died of Cancer Himself
Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Paul Reubens Film and Television
Paul Reubens' Most Memorable TV and Film Roles Beyond Pee-wee Herman
Paul Reubens attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Pee Wee's Big Holiday" at AOL Studios In New York on March 25, 2016
Paul 'Pee-wee Herman' Reubens Apologized for Not Revealing His Cancer Diagnosis Prior to Death
Paul Rubens poses for a portrait in July 1995 in Los Angeles, California
Celebrity Fans and Friends Remember Paul Reubens for His 'Brilliant and Original' Character Pee-wee Herman
Paul Reubens
Paul Reubens, Best Known as Pee-wee Herman, Dead at 70 After Years with Cancer: 'A Treasured Friend'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley's New Attorney Gives Update on Couple's Appeal Process — and What's to Come
Julie Chen Moonves - BIG BROTHER
'Big Brother' Season 25 Casts Show's First Hearing-Impaired, Sikh and Australian Houseguests — Meet the Contestants
Iyanla Vanzant speaks onstage at Black Girls Rock! 2016 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Life Coach Iyanla Vanzant Announces Death of Her Youngest Daughter, Nisa: 'Asking for Your Prayers'
Producer/TV personality Todd Chrisley speaks onstage during the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel
Todd Chrisley's Home Confinement Case Is Being 'Investigated Internally' After Being 'Rejected' (Exclusive)
Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis
'MAFS' Alum Jamie Otis Cries After Husband Doug Hehner Recalls Drug Overdose She Never Knew About