Rhea Perlman and Ex Danny DeVito Reunite with Their 'Taxi' Costars in N.Y.C.

Former couple Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman just reunited in New York City alongside some of their former Taxi castmates.

DeVito, 78, and Perlman, 75, were photographed together Monday during opening night of the new stage play Let’s Call Her Patty at Lincoln Center Theater. Written by Zarina Shea and directed by Margot Bordelon, Let's Call Her Patty, which stars Perlman as the title character, is described as “a comedy about what it means to be a mother, a daughter, or anyone in the world doing their best to disentangle life’s mess.”

At the play’s premiere, DeVito and Perlman posed for photos with their friends and former castmates from the beloved 1978-1983 sitcom, Tony Danza and Carol Kane, along with Why Women Kill actor Lucy Liu.

This is not the first time that alums from the show, which ran from 1978 to 1983, have gotten together recently. Two months ago, Danza, Kane, Judd Hirsch and Christopher Lloyd reunited for lunch in N.Y.C. At the time, Danza tweeted a photograph of them sharing a table and wrote: "Love these people so much! #oldfriends #taxi.”

Throughout Taxi’s entire run, DeVito played the unlikeable Sunshine Cab Company dispatcher Louie De Palma. For that role, he was nominated for four Emmys, winning outstanding supporting actor in a comedy in 1981. In a recurring role on Taxi, Perlman played Louie’s girlfriend, Zena Sherman, before later landing on Cheers as barmaid Carla Tortelli.

In a 2019 PEOPLE interview, DeVito talked about auditioning for his breakout role as Louie. “I wasn’t gonna do the show,” he admitted. “I was like, I don’t know about doing a pilot for a television show. I read it, I loved it.

"The only way to get (the role) was to really go in as Louie. And so I walked in with script in my hand, and I said to them, 'One thing I want to know before we start: Who wrote this (expletive)?’ and I threw it on the table. I walked in the room, I took one tiny step in total terror, and then they all laughed their asses off. Then I sat in the chair, I couldn’t do anything wrong.”

DeVito and Perlman started dating in 1971 and married eleven years later; together they have three children, Lucy, Grace and Jacob. They first announced their separation in October 2012 after 30 years of marriage but later patched things up in March 2013. The two split again in March 2017.

Last month, during an appearance on Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Wiser Than Me podcast, Perlman said that the two are still legally married despite the separation. "And we are still very good friends and we see each other a lot,” she added. "And our family is still the most important thing to both of us."

She further explained about the split: "It was very difficult at first. And there were a lot of reasons that we separated, which I'm not gonna go into. But it took time for us to come to this somehow pretty decent understanding and relationship with each other."

