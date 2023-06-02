Danny Bonaduce to Undergo Brain Surgery for Neurological Disorder: 'Bummed Out If This Doesn't Work'

Bonaduce took a temporary leave from his radio show in 2022 before revealing this year he's still unable to walk

By
Published on June 2, 2023 10:38 AM
DANNY BONADUCE
Photo:

Byron Cohen/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Danny Bonaduce revealed he’s getting brain surgery in hopes of curing his recent neurological disorder diagnosis. 

The Partridge Family alum, who is currently unable to walk due to a once-mystery illness, told TMZ that doctors believe he has hydrocephalus — a neurological disorder that results in fluid in the brain. 

“My life was talking to doctors. I had meetings with five doctors on one single day, and nobody could figure out what it was,” the radio host, 63, told the outlet. “And I thought, ‘Well, this is a big deal. I’m falling down now. That can’t be good.’”

DANNY BONADUCE

Byron Cohen/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Bonaduce said he met with “100 doctors” before one eventually diagnosed him with hydrocephalus. Still, there’s no telling why the illness started.

“I can’t figure out what caused it, 'cause I’ve done so many stupid things on reality TV shows,” he said. “I took a guitar to the head. That hurt, and was possibly the cause of all this. I got punched in the face by José Canseco, a 265 lb professional athlete. And by the way, I didn’t hit the floor.”

Bonaduce will now have to have surgery that will place a stent and a drainage port in his brain.

“From what I hear, if the diagnosis is correct, it’ll be 50 percent better right [away]. But I’d rather be safe than sorry,” he continued. “I don’t wanna get my hopes up too much that I’ll be cured … I will be completely bummed out if this doesn’t work. I can’t walk currently, I just can’t.”

But the end goal isn’t to get all mobility back, either. It’s just to make daily routines more feasible for Bonaduce. “I’m never gonna run track. I’m never gonna box again. But if I can get from here to the kitchen on my own, bravo,” he added.

Bonaduce currently hosts The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show on iHeart Radio. He took a leave from the show in April 2022 before receiving his diagnosis.

At the time, Bonaduce’s health was rapidly declining, and he still had no answers. But he applauded the network for its support. (All episodes of Bonaduce’s show are currently streaming from his dining room.)

“I was afraid I was gonna lose my job every single day. I thought, ‘Well that’s it. They’re not gonna tolerate this anymore 'cause I missed a fair amount of work,’” he said. “What they did was, they put a studio — a small one — in my house.”

