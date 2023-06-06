Danny Bonaduce's Wife Amy Says His Brain Surgery 'Went According to Plan'

'The Partridge Family' alum revealed last week that he planned to undergo brain surgery in hopes of curing his recent neurological disorder diagnosis

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Published on June 6, 2023
DANNY BONADUCE
Photo:

Byron Cohen/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Danny Bonaduce is on the mend following brain surgery on Monday.

The 63-year-old Partridge Family alum’s wife Amy shared an update about his recovery on Twitter.

“It’s been a long day but I just wanted to let you guys know that Danny’s surgery went according to plan and he’s doing well,” she wrote on Monday evening.

Bonaduce’s rep also confirmed to PEOPLE that Amy shared the surgery “went well.”

Last week, Bonaduce — who is currently unable to walk due to a once-mysterious illness — told TMZ that he planned to have brain surgery after being diagnosed with hydrocephalus — a neurological disorder that results in fluid in the brain. 

“My life was talking to doctors. I had meetings with five doctors on one single day, and nobody could figure out what it was,” the radio host told the outlet. “And I thought, ‘Well, this is a big deal. I’m falling down now. That can’t be good.’”

Bonaduce said he met with “100 doctors” before one eventually diagnosed him with hydrocephalus. Still, there’s no telling why the illness started.

“I can’t figure out what caused it, 'cause I’ve done so many stupid things on reality TV shows,” he said. “I took a guitar to the head. That hurt, and was possibly the cause of all this. I got punched in the face by José Canseco, a 265-lb. professional athlete. And by the way, I didn’t hit the floor.”

DANNY BONADUCE

Byron Cohen/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

During surgery, Bonaduce was scheduled to have a stent and a drainage port placed in his brain.

“From what I hear, if the diagnosis is correct, it’ll be 50 percent better right [away]. But I’d rather be safe than sorry,” he continued. “I don’t wanna get my hopes up too much that I’ll be cured … I will be completely bummed out if this doesn’t work. I can’t walk currently, I just can’t.”

Bonaduce's end goal isn’t to get his past mobility back, though — but rather to make daily routines more manageable. “I’m never gonna run track. I’m never gonna box again. But if I can get from here to the kitchen on my own, bravo,” he added.

Bonaduce currently hosts The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show on iHeart Radio. He took a leave of absence from the show in April 2022 before receiving his diagnosis.

At the time, Bonaduce’s health was rapidly declining, and he still had no answers. But he applauded the network for its support. (All episodes of Bonaduce’s show are currently streaming from his dining room.)

“I was afraid I was gonna lose my job every single day. I thought, ‘Well that’s it. They’re not gonna tolerate this anymore 'cause I missed a fair amount of work,’” he said. “What they did was, they put a studio — a small one — in my house.”

