DaniLeigh Arrested and Charged with DUI After Alleged Hit and Run in Miami Beach: Police

After the alleged incident with the singer, the unnamed victim sustained two non-life-threatening injuries: a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture

By
Published on May 30, 2023 06:10 PM
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh. Photo:

Miami-Dade Corrections/SL/MEGA 

Singer DaniLeigh has been arrested and charged with a DUI after an alleged hit and run in Miami Beach, Florida early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., the musician (whose real name is Danielle Curiel) was taken into police custody after she allegedly hit a man on a moped while driving a car under the influence of alcohol, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

Reps for DaniLeigh did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Per the report, witnesses said she was driving fast in a gray Mercedes-Benz with a passenger when she hit the man's moped and did not stop, dragging the vehicle for about a block. They claimed to have tried to get DaniLeigh's attention and tell her about the moped caught on her car, but she kept going.

DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh. Mindy Small/FilmMagic

One of the bystanders alerted a police officer, who eventually got DaniLeigh to stop driving and pull over, according to the report. She then provided her license and registration.

Officials claimed they smelled alcohol from her car, noting that DaniLeigh's "motor skills were sluggish" and her passenger appeared to be "highly intoxicated." They were detained with hand restraints, and DaniLeigh reportedly told cops that "she never hit a motorist" and had not "consumed any alcoholic beverages."

She agreed to complete several field sobriety tests and allegedly failed, after which she was arrested and taken to "the Miami Beach breath testing room," according to the report. There, she took two breathalyzer tests reportedly resulting in breath alcohol levels of 0.145 and 0.148 — both more than double the legal limit.

DaniLeigh was cited with leaving the scene of a crash without rendering care, driving under the influence and related property damage, per the report. The unnamed victim sustained two non-life-threatening injuries: a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture.

DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh.

Paul Archuleta/Getty 

Police wrote in the report that an empty bottle of tequila was found in DaniLeigh's car, which was then towed. The scooterist's vehicle "sustained major damage and was towed off the scene."

According to Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation, she was held in jail from 8:16 a.m. through 11:45 a.m., when she was released on a $9,500 bond.

DaniLeigh first gained recognition as the director of Prince's "Breakfast Can Wait" music video in 2013. She then debuted as a musician in 2015 with the single "D.O.S.E." and has since released projects including 2017's Summer with Friends, 2018's The Plan, 2020's Movie and 2022's My Side.

She shares a daughter, Velour, 20 months, with rapper DaBaby.

Related Articles
Aderrien Murry
11-Year-Old Boy Speaks Out About Being Shot by Police After He Called 911 for Help
Shaquil Barrett son's Birthday;
Shaquil Barrett Shares Sweet Photos in Celebration of Son's 10th Birthday: 'Love You So Much'
Ronnie Peale Jr.
Man, 35, Falls Overboard Ship on His 'First Cruise,' Fiancée Says amid Search for Missing Passenger
Hollywood police respond to mass shooting on Broadwalk
Florida Shooting Sends Several People Including Minors to Hospital, Suspected Shooter Remains Free
Singer Song writer Jewel sings the National Anthem prior to the start of the NTT IndyCar Series 107th Indianapolis 500
Jewel's Acoustic Take on the National Anthem at the Indy 500 Divides Fans: 'Stop Changing the Melody and Rhythm'
Keith Murriel
3 Former Mississippi Officers Indicted on Murder and Manslaughter Charges in Keith Murriel's Death
Pink Floydâs Roger Waters Under Investigation for Wearing Nazi Uniform During Concert
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Under Investigation After Being Accused of Antisemitism at German Concert: Police
Mexican President Urges Hispanic Americans to Reject Ron DeSantis for Disrespecting Migrants
Mexican President Urges Hispanic Americans to Reject Ron DeSantis for Disrespecting Migrants: ‘Wake Up’
Patrick Xavier Clark mugshot, Takeoff of Migos performs during Parklife at Heaton Park on September 12, 2021 in Manchester, England.
Grand Jury Indicts Takeoff's Alleged Killer as Suspect Is Officially Charged with Murder
Police Cruiser Lights
11-Year-Old Mississippi Boy Shot by Police After Calling 911 For Help
Lucy Letby
British Nurse Lucy Letby Blames 'Raw Sewage' for Unexplained Infant Deaths in NICU
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Steps Out at N.Y.C. Studio After Announcing 'Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)'
Christopher Wright
Maryland Man Is Beaten to Death in Retaliation for Fight at Son's School, Says Family
Secret Service Agents Drunk Drove Into White House Barrier
Suspect Who Allegedly Crashed U-Haul into White House Barrier Said He Was Willing to 'Kill the President'
Fetty Wap
Fetty Wap Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking
Dad-to-Be Expecting First Child with Girlfriend Found Dead in Submerged Car Days After He Went Missing
Florida Dad-to-Be Found Dead in Submerged Car Days After He Went Missing