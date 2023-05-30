Singer DaniLeigh has been arrested and charged with a DUI after an alleged hit and run in Miami Beach, Florida early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., the musician (whose real name is Danielle Curiel) was taken into police custody after she allegedly hit a man on a moped while driving a car under the influence of alcohol, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

Reps for DaniLeigh did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Per the report, witnesses said she was driving fast in a gray Mercedes-Benz with a passenger when she hit the man's moped and did not stop, dragging the vehicle for about a block. They claimed to have tried to get DaniLeigh's attention and tell her about the moped caught on her car, but she kept going.

DaniLeigh. Mindy Small/FilmMagic

One of the bystanders alerted a police officer, who eventually got DaniLeigh to stop driving and pull over, according to the report. She then provided her license and registration.

Officials claimed they smelled alcohol from her car, noting that DaniLeigh's "motor skills were sluggish" and her passenger appeared to be "highly intoxicated." They were detained with hand restraints, and DaniLeigh reportedly told cops that "she never hit a motorist" and had not "consumed any alcoholic beverages."

She agreed to complete several field sobriety tests and allegedly failed, after which she was arrested and taken to "the Miami Beach breath testing room," according to the report. There, she took two breathalyzer tests reportedly resulting in breath alcohol levels of 0.145 and 0.148 — both more than double the legal limit.

DaniLeigh was cited with leaving the scene of a crash without rendering care, driving under the influence and related property damage, per the report. The unnamed victim sustained two non-life-threatening injuries: a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture.

DaniLeigh. Paul Archuleta/Getty

Police wrote in the report that an empty bottle of tequila was found in DaniLeigh's car, which was then towed. The scooterist's vehicle "sustained major damage and was towed off the scene."

According to Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation, she was held in jail from 8:16 a.m. through 11:45 a.m., when she was released on a $9,500 bond.

DaniLeigh first gained recognition as the director of Prince's "Breakfast Can Wait" music video in 2013. She then debuted as a musician in 2015 with the single "D.O.S.E." and has since released projects including 2017's Summer with Friends, 2018's The Plan, 2020's Movie and 2022's My Side.

She shares a daughter, Velour, 20 months, with rapper DaBaby.