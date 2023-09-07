Daniil Medvedev Says Brutal Heat at US Open Is So ‘Dangerous’ a Player ‘Is Gonna Die’

The Russian tennis star ultimately defeated fellow countryman Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that saw Medvedev using an inhaler and consulting a doctor

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 11:17AM EDT
Daniil Medvedev of Russia cools down between games against Andrey Rublev of Russia during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 06, 2023
Photo:

Sarah Stier/Getty

Daniil Medvedev had strong words for the extreme heat at the US Open on Wednesday.

“You cannot imagine," the Russian tennis star, 27, said to a courtside camera mid-match, according to the Associated Press. "One player [is] gonna die, and they’re gonna see,” he said, referring to the spectators.

With temperatures soaring into the mid-90’s and the oppressive humidity seemingly unbearable for both players and fans, Medvedev doubled down on his opinion after the match, in which he defeated fellow countryman Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

“The only thing that is a little bit, let’s call it dangerous, is that the question is: How far could we go?” he mused to reporters.

He continued, “I’m not sure what can we do. Because probably we cannot stop the tournament for four days — because it’s been, what, three, four days it’s been brutal like this? — because then it basically ruins everything: the TV, even the tickets, everything. It ruins everything. So I don’t think this could be done.”

At one point during the match, the No. 3 ranked player used an inhaler, and he was even checked out by a doctor, per the AP.

“At the end of the first set, I couldn’t see the ball anymore,” Medvedev said.

Andrey Rublev reacts against Daniil Medvedev during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 06, 2023

Sarah Stier/Getty

He added, about how he then assessed his good friend Rublev’s condition, which was seemingly just as dire: “Wow. It seems like he cannot run anymore.”

The quarterfinal match was not the only one affected by the high temps.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A new United States Tennis Association rule allowed the retractable roof to be partially closed at Arthur Ashe Stadium — which unintentionally created shadows across the court, according to USA Today.

After losing to Aryna Sabalenka 6-1, 6-4, Zheng Qinwen — who previously defeated US Open 2022 runner up Ons Jabeur — said the impacted sight lines caused havoc for her.

But not apparently for Sabalenka, who will now play American Madison Keys in a semifinal match Thursday.

“I mean, it was hot, but because I did my preparation in Florida — I mean, what can be worse than Florida?” Sabalenka said. “I mean, in July and June, you know. So I think that’s really (helping) me today to stay strong and (not) really get tired because of the heat.”

Related Articles
Simone Biles San Jose Gymnastics 08 27 23
Simone Biles Eyeing Paris 2024 Olympics amid Gymnastics Return: ‘That’s the Path I Would Love to Go’
Travis Kelce Says Sports Gave Him Confidence When He Was Struggling in School
Travis Kelce Says Sports Gave Him Confidence When He 'Wasn’t the Best Student’ in School (Exclusive)
Peyton Manning Sips Red Wine on a Giant Baguette in Anticipation for 2024 Paris Olympics
Watch Peyton Manning Prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics with a Giant Flying Baguette — and Plenty of Wine
Hugh Douglas #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles participates in warm-ups before a game against the Indianapolis Colts on November 10, 2002
Son of Former Eagles Star Hugh Douglas Dead at 20 After Car Crash
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons Says He 'Learned a Lot' from Watching Patrick Mahomes on 'Quarterback' (Exclusive)
Ben Shelton of the United States celebrates during his match against Francis Tiafoe of the United States in the quarter-finals of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2023
20-Year-Old Ben Shelton Upsets Frances Tiafoe to Become Youngest American Man in US Open Semifinal Since 1992
Ben Shelton of United States with his coach and father Bryan Shelton ahead of The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2023
All About Ben Shelton’s Parents, Bryan and Lisa Shelton
29 May 2014: Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) in action during the 2014 Buffalo Bills OTA
Former NFL Wide Receiver Mike Williams on Life Support After Accident at Construction Site: Update
Ray-Ray McCloud, Terron Armstead, Darren Waller
NFL Players Darren Waller, Terron Armstead, Create Music for Madden Video Game for First Time Ever
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Defensive end Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field the team's 41-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Carl Nassib Announces His Retirement from the NFL After 7 Years: 'Not an Easy Decision' (Exclusive)
Borisa Simanic of Serbia drives the ball against Nuni Omot of South Sudan during the first round Group B match between South Sudan and Serbia on day 6 of the FIBA Basketball World Cup
Serbian Player Has Kidney Removed After Getting Elbowed in Abdomen During FIBA World Cup Game
Alexander "Sascha" Zverev (L) attends the Citi Taste of Tennis New York City 2023 event at Gotham Hall on August 24, 2023 in New York City.
Who Is Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend? All About Sophia Thomalla
Soccer: FIFA World Cup: Spain coach Jorge Vilda looks on vs England during the Final match at Stadium Australia.
Spanish Soccer Federation Fires Women's Head Coach, Apologizes for Luis Rubiales' 'Inappropriate Conduct'
Tom Brady 80 for brady 01 31 23
Tom Brady Jokes He’ll ‘Just Come Back and Play Football Again’ After Peyton and Eli Manning Reject Him
Team South Sudan celebrates after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup match between Angola and South Sudan at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 2, 2023. (
South Sudan Basketball Team of Refugees and Refugees’ Children Make 2024 Olympics: ‘Unbelievable Story’
tom brady; aaron rodgers
Tom Brady Is 'Excited' for Aaron Rodgers' First Season with the Jets: 'He'll Be Invigorated'