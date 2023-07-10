Danielle Jonas Reveals Why She Turned Down 'Real Housewives of New Jersey': 'They Would Kill Me'

Danielle Jonas won’t be making a return to reality TV any time soon.

The wife of singer Kevin Jonas has revealed that she was asked to join the Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she turned the opportunity down.

Danielle, 36, made the revelation while appearing on the LadyGang podcast late last month and opened up about her reasons why.

“I was asked,” she said. “But I think I would die. I think they would like, they would kill me.”

Jonas Brothers star Kevin, 35, who also appeared on the podcast, added with a laugh, “Bringing the lamb to the slaughter over there.”



Danielle and Kevin Jonas in May 2023. John Nacion/Getty

“Yeah!” Danielle said, agreeing with her husband. However, Kevin then went on to say that he actually thinks his wife would be able to “hold her own” on the explosive Bravo reality show.

“I would probably just sit there laughing,” she continued.

“The problem is I don’t want to have to give them tickets to the show,” joked Kevin. “I’m just kidding, no. The reality is that might be too much.”



Danielle Jonas thinks the RHONJ Housewives would 'kill' her. Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

“I’d rather do Married to Jonas,” added Danielle, referencing her and Kevin’s reality show, which aired for two seasons on E! between 2012 and 2013.

The couple, who married in 2009, live in New Jersey and raise their two children there, daughters Alena, 9, and Valentine, 6. Kevin and Danielle are also both originally from Jersey, but they met during a vacation in the Bahamas in 2007.

And Kevin even made a cameo on the RHONY in 2014, as former Housewife Kathy Wakile's contractor.



Danielle and Kevin Jonas with their daughters Alena and Valentine. Instagram/kevinjonas

Amid the Jonas Brothers’ split in 2013, Kevin set up a construction company in New Jersey called JonasWerner Homes, according to Architectural Digest.

"He's built his fair share of homes over the past few years," Wakile said of the Camp Rock actor during his cameo.

"Don't you sing or something?" Walkie’s sister Rosie asked Kevin as they viewed Walkie’s new home.

"That was my day job. Now I'm doing this,” responded Kevin.

As reported by PEOPLE last Thursday, filming for season 14 of the RHONJ is said to begin in August, and all the Housewives who appeared in season 13 have been been made offers to return.

Elsewhere during their podcast appearance, Kevin and Danielle also discussed Married to Jonas after a fan asked about a possible return of the show.

“I feel like we were a little, our whole schtick was a little too nice for people,” said Kevin. “But I think now they’d be like, ‘Oh this is just who they are.’ ”

The podcast hosts then told the couple “call their friends at the network,” to which Kevin replied, “Well they’re on a writer’s strike, they need a lot more reality TV, so we’ll see.”

