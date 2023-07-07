Danielle Jonas Says She Sometimes Feels ‘Less Than’ Sister-In-Laws Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner

“They’re out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I’m Danielle, and it’s hard," the mom of two said of the wives of her brothers-in-law Nick and Joe Jonas'

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
Published on July 7, 2023 09:34AM EDT
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner are sisters-in-law. Photo:

 Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images; Denise Truscello/Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Danielle Jonas is getting candid about having some seriously famous sister-in-laws.

Appearing on the LadyGang podcast last week, Danielle, 36, who is married to Jonas Brothers star Kevin Jonas, admitted that she feels “less than” her sister-in-laws Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Sophie Turner

Bollywood star Priyanka, 40, is married to Nick Jonas, while Games of Thrones alum Sophie, 27, is married to Joe Jonas

Opening up about her insecurities, Danielle said she often struggles with feeling inadequate to the actresses while discussing her husband’s career and their relationship. 

“I am so different than him,” the Married to Jonas star said. “It’s actually made it work even more because we’re not trying to fight for the fight celebrity part of it or whatever, but it is a love-hate. I feel like I am torn.”

Danielle said she sometimes feels "less than" compared to Priyanka and Sophie.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

“The two boys married somebody who, they’re actresses, they’re out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I’m Danielle, and it’s hard.”

“It’s also that I’m out there celebrity-wise because I’ve married you,” she continued, addressing her husband, 35, who also appeared on the podcast. 

“And that’s where it’s like, ‘Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.’ So that it feels … I don’t know, more than or like the other girls. ‘Cause then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird.”

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Rich Fury/Getty Image; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Singer Kevin went to reassure his wife and said he often has similar feelings when it comes to his younger brothers. 

“I feel the same way with Nick and Joe, right? Like solo careers, movies, all this stuff. It’s like everyone has to find their place … No matter the situation, right?” he said. 

Kevin added, “You’ll always be compared to the women around you the most.”

Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas
Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas. John Shearer/Getty

Danielle, Priyanka and Sophie have appeared in two Jonas Brothers music videos together, teaming up for "Sucker" in 2019 and "What A Man Gotta Do" in 2020.

Revealing which was her favorite shoot with her sisters-in-law during an appearance on What Watch Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May, Baywatch star Priyanka said, "I think I, I don't know if I can speak for them [Danielle and Sophie], but I really enjoyed filming "Sucker" a lot because it was the first time we all got together and the clothes were so fun. It was like playing dress up and it was just a really fun time on set."

Priyanka also opened up about her relationship with Danielle and Sophie in an interview with Elle UK in 2019 ahead of Sophie and Joe’s wedding. "I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy," she said. "Sophie is super talented, super funny, and we have the most fun when we go out together. She’s incredible. By the time this comes out, she’ll be the new Mrs. Jonas. I can’t wait for her to join the family."

Elsewhere on the LadyGang podcast, Kevin discussed the moment he and Danielle first met on a vacation in the Bahamas in 2007. 

“She wanted nothing to do with me,” he laughed of their meeting on the beach. “She looked insane, I was like, ‘Who is that?’ I looked like a child.” 

“I pretty much tried to not leave her alone for the rest of the day. She tried to lose me like five times. But sometimes you know, and I knew.” 

Thankfully Kevn’s persistence paid off and the couple have now been married for 13 years after tying the knot in 2009 at Oheka Castle in Long Island. They also share two daughters together: Alena, 9, and Valentine, 6.

