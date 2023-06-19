Danielle Jonas Praises Husband Kevin Jonas on Father's Day: 'So Grateful to Have You'

Kevin Jonas' family showered him with love on Father's Day.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 35, enjoyed the special day with wife Danielle Jonas, 36, and daughters Valentina, 6, and Alena, 9. In a photo of Kevin and his daughters shared to her Instagram, Danielle honored her husband with a sweet tribute.

"Life has given us a wonderful family, a happy home, and love for each other," she wrote. "Most importantly, it has given us each other. I am so grateful to have you as a husband."

"Thank you for working so hard and coming home like you do any chance you can we know it's hard. Happy Father's Day ❤️."

On SiriusXM last month, Kevin revealed that he and his brothers, Nick and Joe, refrain from giving each other any parenting advice.

"We really don't give each other advice about family. It's kind of like an unspoken rule. We just do our own thing; do it your own way," the father of two explained.

When asked if their "unspoken rule" was subconsciously in place given their working relationship, Nick, 30 — who is dad to daughter Malti Marie, 17 months, with wife Priyanka Chopra — responded, "Well, think about it. The last thing you want to hear from your siblings is how to parent your child."



He continued, "I think we all sort of understand that and just say, 'You do your thing. I'm just gonna show up and be Uncle Nick,' and that's how it goes."

Amy Sussman/Getty

In June, Kevin opened up to PEOPLE about being present in his daughters' lives despite juggling his music career with his real estate development company, JonasWerner, and other business ventures.

"I just want to be able to be present as much as possible and available as I can be even in the midst of being pulled in so many different directions with the challenges of our lifestyle," he shared.

"It's all about being there when you can."

