'The Originals' Star Danielle Campbell Announces Engagement to Colin Woodell After Dating for Nearly a Decade

The longtime lovers are gearing up for "I do!"

Angel Saunders
Published on August 15, 2023
Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell are taking their relationship to the next level!


After dating off and on for nearly a decade, the couple is ready to say “I do!” Campbell and Woodell shared the exciting news on social media Monday, writing, “You and me,” alongside a joint Instagram post with a carousel of celebratory images. 

In the first photo, The Flight Attendant actor grinned while gazing into his bride-to-be’s eyes as he lifted her into the air. Mountains and a grassy field served as a backdrop for the sweet moment. Another upload saw the two smiling for a selfie as Campbell showed off her new piece of jewelry. Each of the three photos featured the two embracing one another.

Many wished the longtime lovebirds well on the joyous occasion. Campbell’s former castmates from the supernatural CW series The Originals, including Phoebe Tonkin, Claire Holt and Riley Voelkel, commented on the engagement shoot.

The announcement follows more great news for Woodell. Last week, Peacock released the official trailer for one of his upcoming projects. This fall, fans can see the San Francisco-born talent on their television screens as he stars in The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

The miniseries will be a spinoff of the Keanu Reeves-led franchise and see the newly engaged actor as a young Winston Scott, taking on crime in the streets of New York during the 1970s. Earth Wind & Fire's disco classic "Shining Star" plays over elaborate fight scenes in the preview for the three-part TV event that debuts on Sept. 22.

“Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne,” Peacock said in a synopsis of the upcoming prequel. 


As for Campbell and Woodell, the two may not publicly comment on the status of their relationship often, but the couple does make appearances on each other’s social media pages. On Feb. 19, the Disney alum seemingly celebrated the anniversary of the two making things official. “5 years with you 🖤,” she wrote on another Instagram carousel. In the first slide, they wore matching blue and white outfits while posing for a selfie on a boat. Other photos showed them dancing, laughing, and having champagne together. In May, the pair spent time with friends at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.

Another upload from April 2022 showed Campbell supporting her beau on the red carpet for his action flick Ambulance which also stars Eiza González and Jake Gyllenhaal. “Looking back at it… you need to check out @ambulancethemovie this Friday April 8th! What a RIDE🚑🚨” the Broadway actress wrote. To round out the upload, she left a flirty remark, “@colinwoodell looks pretty good in that uniform ;).” 


Woodall reciprocates with his own sweet snaps of Campbell on his Instagram account, including an October 2019 Halloween pic of the couple holding a jack-o-lantern with pumpkin seeds as pretend puke. “Turning back the clock 5 years. Happy Halloween!!🤮🎃!!“ he wrote. The first image was a recent pic of them recreating the same pose (pumpkin included!) from five years before.

