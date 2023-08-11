Daniel Seavey is finally free.

Months after the 24-year-old musician released his debut single, PEOPLE is exclusively announcing the arrival of his EP Dancing in the Dark. In light of the exciting news, Seavey opened up about how a lengthy legal battle got in the way of his releases, making this moment that much more liberating.

"Ten months ago, I excitedly released my first official song as a solo artist — the first after my band was forced into a hiatus and my musical journey took an unexpected and scary halt. I felt alive again and couldn’t wait to get back to doing do what I love most," Seavey, who was previously a member of boy band Why Don't We, tells PEOPLE.

"I began working on what I thought would become my debut album, something I’ve dreamed of my entire life. Debuting new songs on my first solo tour and hearing my fans scream them back to me as the shows went on was an indescribable feeling," the American Idol alum continues.

But as he embarked on his journey as a solo artist, he quickly realized that it would turn into another legal battle. (In 2021, Why Don't We accused their manager David Loeffler of "mental, emotional and financial abuse" in a lawsuit aiming to remove his managing abilities.)

Daniel Seavey. Atlantic records

"I couldn’t sign a new deal or release any new music because of the uncertainty of who even owned all the art that I was creating. It felt like everything I’d worked so hard for was coming to an end again," Seavey says. "The next six months were some of the toughest of my life. My future was held hostage by these other people that had nothing to do with what I was creating on my own."

He adds, "But with hope, faith, and the support of my team, I can finally say the words I’ve been waiting to say for years: I’m free."

Now, Seavey is introducing the seven-track EP that represents his journey "out of darkness and into the light."

"While time has passed and I’ve lived with these songs for awhile, they are still just as dear to me as the day I made them (if not more) and I’m so excited to finally share them with my fans — especially the ones that screamed the lyrics back to me every night on the road," he says.

Seavey adds, "I believe everyone is born with a gift, whether they realize it or not, and that gift is what makes you so special. To lose your gift is to lose the best version of you. I believe if we fight for the gifts we’re given, we can overcome anything, and this EP is proof of that."

Why Don't We. Alexander Tamargo/Getty

The EP follows Seavey's single "I Tried," which dropped in January. He also previously released "Can We Pretend That We're Good?" and "Runaway."

Why Don't We canceled their tour and announced they were going on hiatus in July 2022 due to the "unforeseen circumstances related to our ongoing legal battle to emancipate ourselves from the production company we signed with when we started our Why Don't We journey."

"I’m not the first and unfortunately won’t be the last artist to be in a situation like this, but I’m so excited for what’s ahead as I start this new liberated chapter of my life and career," Seavey concludes in his statement. "I can’t wait to get back into the studio and start work on my new album. I already have the whole thing playing in my head… it will be full of more experience, more joy, and more weightlessness than ever before."

Dancing in the Dark is out now.