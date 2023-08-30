Daniel Radcliffe Shows Off Six-Pack Abs in Tighty Whities for TV Finale

Daniel Radcliffe looked abs-olutely pec-tacular in the series finale of his TBS comedy Miracle Workers, in which he plays Sid, a Mad Max-styled post-apocalyptic warrior who battles robots and villains in a wasteland.

In the scene, he’s prompted to go “feral” to cover a friend during a battle, where Radcliffe rips apart robots with his leather gloved hands.

The actor famously stripped down on stage for his 2008 role in the West End play Equus — but has remained largely covered up since then.

The Harry Potter alum has credited longtime girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, as the reason behind his ripped physique, which is more superhero, less wizard.

Daniel Radcliffe in Miracle Workers. Tyler Golden/TBS

"Since I started dating her, I put on a little more muscle," he’s said, according to E! Online.

"We can't go shopping or eat an ice cream without being captured by paparazzi," he continued. "It's not that we work out a lot, but when we do it, we always get photographed."

Darke, 38, and Radclffe welcomed their first child together, a son, this past spring.

Radcliffe spoke with Extra about his experience delving into fatherhood while promoting season 4 of Miracle Workers, which also stars Darke, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Steve Buscemi.

"He's very cute," Radcliffe said of his son. "We've moved into a less screaming phase and he's now giving us little smiles and giggling."

"It's been a crazy few months, as anyone who's been through parenthood would attest," Radcliffe continued. "But it's also the literal best thing that's ever happened, so it's great. I feel very lucky to be able to have this time with him. It's awesome."

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke bring their son to the SAG-AFTRA picket line. John Nacion/Getty

Now that Miracle Workers is finished, Radcliffe has more free time — especially since he’s said he doesn’t plan on seeking out a role in the new Harry Potter TV series coming to Max.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," Radcliffe told ComicBook.com.

As for whether he'd actually want to appear, Radcliffe said: "I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way."

"But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed," he added. "But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."