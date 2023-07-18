Daniel Radcliffe Says 3-Month-Old Baby Son Is Giving 'Little Smiles and Giggling': 'Very Lucky'

Radcliffe welcomed his first baby with girlfriend Erin Darke in April

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 18, 2023 03:36PM EDT
Daniel Radcliffe arrives for the premiere of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
Photo:

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe is soaking up all the magical moments of fatherhood.

Ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Radcliffe spoke with Extra about his experience delving into fatherhood while promoting season 4 of his comedy series Miracle Workers.

"He's very cute," the Harry Potter star said of his 3-month-old baby boy. "We've moved into a less screaming phase and he's now giving us little smiles and giggling."

"It's been a crazy few months, as anyone who's been through parenthood would attest," Radcliffe continued. "But it's also the literal best thing that's ever happened, so it's great. I feel very lucky to be able to have this time with him. It's awesome."

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend a screening of "The Lost City" at the Whitby Hotel on March 14, 2022 in New York City
Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke welcomed their first baby together in April, with a rep for the actor confirming the news to PEOPLE. No further details were revealed at the time.

The Daily Mail was the first to report the news, sharing photos of the two actors walking in New York City while Radcliffe pushed a stroller.

In October, Radcliffe spoke with Evan Rachel Wood for Newsweek about their film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The two actors discussed achieving fame at a young age, with the Harry Potter star saying film sets "can be wonderful" places for kids.

"I want my kids, if and when they exist…I would love them to be around film sets," Radcliffe told Newsweek. "A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.' Some part of this, but not from that."

Daniel Radcliffe; Erin Darke
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Speaking to PEOPLE last March about where he is in life right now, Radcliffe celebrated being in a great place in his personal life. "I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much," he shared. "We're really happy."

In 2020, Radcliffe shared that the story of the two meeting on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012 will be a "hell of a story to tell our kids one day."

"Because of what our characters do with each other," Radcliffe continued, referencing their love scene. "Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting."

